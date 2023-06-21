Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Blake Winiecki on why the ECHL's Kelly Cup may need some repairs

The former SCSU forward helped Florida win back-to-back championships. Winiecki also talks about his close relationships with former Huskies Charlie Lindgren, Judd Peterson and the season grind.

Blake Winiecki 2023.jpg
Former St. Cloud State forward Blake Winiecki (left) holds the Kelly Cup and poses with his wife, Alyssa, and daughter, Riley, on June 6, 2023, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. It was the second straight season that the Everblades won the Kelly Cup, which is awarded to the playoff champion in the ECHL.
Contributed / Blake Winiecki
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 8:01 AM

Former St. Cloud State forward Blake Winiecki recently completed his fifth pro season playing for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL. Winiecki, 29, helped the Everblades win their second straight playoff title by picking up nine goals and 15 points in 22 playoff games.

Winiecki talks about the team celebrating their title and how the Gulf of Mexico may have helped do a number on the trophy.

He also discusses getting to know former SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor and how he follows the Huskies these days.

Winiecki goes into a number of other topics, including being close friends with former Huskies Judd Peterson and Charlie Lindgren and a decision he will be making about his career in a couple months.

Winiecki, a former Lakeville North and Waterloo Black Hawk who played for the Huskies from 2014-18, discusses all this and more on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:10 What the regular season was like for the Everblades, who were defending their Kelly Cup championship, the ups and downs of the season

3:40 What his regular season season was like, what he found in the postseason, how the right combination finally came together, how many former college players were on the roster

7:00 What it was like getting to know former SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor as a member of the Everblades

8:25 How he follows the Huskies during the season, what he's heard about coach Brett Larson

9:20 Going to the SCSU pro camp, what it's like

11:00 Former SCSU teammate and captain Judd Peterson coming down to watch the Everblades and meet his daughter

12:30 What Judd Peterson's personality is like

14:50 When did he start playing hockey with former SCSU goalie Charlie Lindgren, his long friendship with the Washington Capital

17:50 His wife, Alyssa, is a former SCSU player (2014-18) and what life is like with his family and his daughter, Riley

19:25 How much time does he take off from working out after a long postseason run

20:25 His future in hockey after five seasons playing pro hockey for the Everblades, what he wants to do after his hockey career is over

22:35 How heavy is the Kelly Cup, how the team has spent time with it and how it ... needs some repairs

24:30 What the hockey fan base is like for the Everblades, how hockey is growing in Florida

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Matt Cullen_01 (1).jpg
Matt Cullen among the 2023 SCSU Hall of Fame class
21-year NHL veteran leads a class that also includes eight other athletes and the 1986-87 men's basketball team. The induction will take place during this fall's homecoming celebration.
June 17, 2023 06:12 PM
By  Mick Hatten
Dec 10, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) passes the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Perbix discusses his first NHL season with Lightning, similarities between Brett Larson and Jon Cooper
Former SCSU star defenseman also talks about playing for Team USA at the World Championships, all the firsts associated with the past season, how his fourth season of college hockey helped him
June 15, 2023 07:16 AM
By  Mick Hatten
Brian Idalski.jpg
Hatten: SCSU women's coach is happy with his haul in the transfer portal as team looks to step up
The Huskies picked up five players from the state of Minnesota and they will be joining the Huskies in the fall and looking to help move the program forward.
June 12, 2023 05:21 PM
By  Mick Hatten
Tynan Ewart.jpg
SJHL Defenseman of the Year signs to play with St. Cloud State
Tynan Ewart, who helped the Battlefords North Stars to second place in the CHL's Centennial Cup, will join the Huskies this fall
June 09, 2023 02:12 PM
By  Mick Hatten
020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Ella Anick.jpg
Ella Anick ends up being a part of a 'package deal,' follows roommate to transfer, play for SCSU this fall
Sophomore defenseman from Hermantown joins sophomore defenseman Taylor Larson, who was her teammate the last two seasons at Bemidji State.
June 07, 2023 04:50 PM
By  Mick Hatten
Nov 29, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a save during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Charlie Lindgren discusses his 1st full NHL season, playing against his brother, SCSU teammates with the Caps
2016 NCHC Goaltender of the Year shares stories about being a roommate of Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel as a freshman, what it was like playing in Ovechkin's 800th goal game and his Washington teammates
June 06, 2023 06:27 PM
By  Mick Hatten
110321.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Larson.jpg
Former Brainerd/Little Falls D transfers to SCSU after 2 seasons of gritty, physical play at Bemidji State
A strong defender, Taylor Larson led the Beavers in blocked shots last season
June 05, 2023 05:55 PM
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

