Blake Winiecki on why the ECHL's Kelly Cup may need some repairs

Former St. Cloud State forward Blake Winiecki recently completed his fifth pro season playing for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL. Winiecki, 29, helped the Everblades win their second straight playoff title by picking up nine goals and 15 points in 22 playoff games.

Winiecki talks about the team celebrating their title and how the Gulf of Mexico may have helped do a number on the trophy.

He also discusses getting to know former SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor and how he follows the Huskies these days.

Winiecki goes into a number of other topics, including being close friends with former Huskies Judd Peterson and Charlie Lindgren and a decision he will be making about his career in a couple months.

Winiecki, a former Lakeville North and Waterloo Black Hawk who played for the Huskies from 2014-18, discusses all this and more on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:10 What the regular season was like for the Everblades, who were defending their Kelly Cup championship, the ups and downs of the season

3:40 What his regular season season was like, what he found in the postseason, how the right combination finally came together, how many former college players were on the roster

7:00 What it was like getting to know former SCSU goalie Jaxon Castor as a member of the Everblades

8:25 How he follows the Huskies during the season, what he's heard about coach Brett Larson

9:20 Going to the SCSU pro camp, what it's like

11:00 Former SCSU teammate and captain Judd Peterson coming down to watch the Everblades and meet his daughter

12:30 What Judd Peterson's personality is like

14:50 When did he start playing hockey with former SCSU goalie Charlie Lindgren, his long friendship with the Washington Capital

17:50 His wife, Alyssa, is a former SCSU player (2014-18) and what life is like with his family and his daughter, Riley

19:25 How much time does he take off from working out after a long postseason run

20:25 His future in hockey after five seasons playing pro hockey for the Everblades, what he wants to do after his hockey career is over

22:35 How heavy is the Kelly Cup, how the team has spent time with it and how it ... needs some repairs

24:30 What the hockey fan base is like for the Everblades, how hockey is growing in Florida