Big, fast 17-year-old forward from Chicago area commits to St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD — The recruiting process for Anthony Cardilli began during last season and really picked up when he got the camp in June for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League.

New Hampshire and some other Hockey East schools showed early interest. When he got to Steel camp, Harvard, Western Michigan, North Dakota and St. Cloud State all got into the picture. Cardilli ended up making a recruiting visit to SCSU.

Earlier this week, the 17-year-old forward from the Chicago area made a verbal commitment to play for the Huskies after making a recruiting visit on June 29.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity," Cardilli said. SCSU associate head "coach Dave Shyiak came out to Chicago for Chicago Steel's tryout camp and that was the first time we met. We had a conversation after one of our games and he mentioned a visit.

"We had a couple conversations on the phone to get to know me. He called some of my previous coaches to do some homework on me and did a lot of research. He put me in touch with (head) coach (Brett) Larson and then coach Larson flew out to Chicago to have lunch with me and my parents, so we got to know him. We discussed a time for a (recruiting) visit. I loved the visit. All the people were great. I had lunch with the coaches and dinner with the players and had a great experience and it helped me with my ultimate decision."

Cardilli has played the last three seasons for Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, R.I. Last season, he played for the school's 18-and-under AAA team and had 22 goals and 39 points in 61 games. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds and was taken by the Steel with the 15th overall pick in the USHL Phase II Draft.

Devin Rask, who coached him his first two seasons at Mount St. Charles, played college hockey for Providence and was an assistant coach for Connecticut from 2009-11. Rask said that there are a lot of elements that make him a college prospect.

"He's powerful," Rask said. "He's a very fluid, fast skater and with his size to have that speed ... He's physical and he's got an NHL release for his shot. There's a lot to like about him."

And Rask said that his work ethic has moved him past players that were probably ahead of him a few years ago on his team.

"I've seen first hand, the progression," Rask said. "He was always that second tier guy with a couple of guys ahead of him. But he just kept pushing and wanting to get better. He's a phenomenal kid. He just wasn't going to let anything affect him. With the 18s by the end of the year, I thought he was one of their best players at nationals."

Mount St. Charles lost in the quarterfinals of the national tournament.

Anthony Cardilli played forward the last three seasons for Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, R.I. Last season for the Under-18 AAA team, he had 22 goals and 39 points in 61 games. In May, the 17-year-old was selected with the 15th overall pick in the USHL Phase II Draft by the Chicago Steel. He recently verbally committed to play for St. Cloud State. Contributed photo

Finding hockey through the Blackhawks

Cardilli grew up in Chicago and is from an athletic family. His father, Mike, played center on the football team at Southern Illinois. His older brother, Michael, is a linebacker for the Western Illinois football team.

But Michael and Anthony got interested in hockey at an early age.

"We weren't a hockey family," Cardilli said. "We were a football family. My dad played Division I football and my brother is currently playing Division I football. We grew up in the era of the (Chicago) Blackhawks' Stanley Cup run. We loved watching the games and started playing a little knee hockey in the house and that turned into something special.

"We started to do some skates here and there and started playing hockey (at 6) and I fell in love with it right away and stuck with it ... When I was younger, I loved to play with my brother and his friends. At his practices, I'd bring my hockey stick and a puck and I'd find a net by the zamboni doors and I'd shoot pucks the whole practice. It was just something that came to me and that I love doing."

In 2020, he was playing for Team Illinois when he caught the attention of the coaching staff at Mount St. Charles. Mount St. Charles has a rink on its campus, players live in dorms and the school plays against some of the top prep hockey schools like Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Culver Academy (Ind.), St. Andrews College (Ontario) and South Kent School (Conn.).

"We had a couple tournaments out east and we did one in Connecticut and I had a good tournament out there," Cardilli said. Mount St. Charles coach "Scott Gainey was at one of the games and after that season, he reached out to me with interest in me coming out to Rhode Island. I discussed it with my my family.

"Of course, they were nervous about it," Cardilli said of his parents. "I had to do a little bit of convincing because I knew it was best for me. I knew a couple of the guys out there and it ended up being amazing."

Cardilli was 14 when he moved to Rhode Island. As you can imagine, there were some tough times along the way with being more than 950 miles away from home.

"It was really tough," he said. "A 14-year-old kid moving away from his family. My teammates were there, which was great because everyone was going through the same thing. But there are times when you're going to get homesick and hockey is not going to be perfect. It's going to be a roller coaster ride every single season.

"It's tough not having your parents there during the lows of the season. But it teaches you maturity and responsibility."

The next steps

While Cardilli has made his college choice, he knows there are things he needs to work on as he prepares for his first season of junior hockey. He will likely be one of the younger players on the Steel roster and he got a taste for the level of play during camp with the Steel.

"I'm trying to focus on gaining some weight and gaining some strength," he said. "The competition is going to be a lot bigger than 18U. I think that will be a big jump. I'm working with Jake Nitsche, the strength coach from the Chicago Steel. That's something that's helped out a lot with the transition.

"I'm also skating with Mike Fazio, who works for the Steel. We're taking elements of my game and making them a little bit stronger as I go. I can't change overnight. But I can definitely work on what I need to work on and harp on the things that I need to harp on."

Cardilli has played both wing and center and his versatility is something that he sees as a strength.

"I'm a 200-foot power forward and I think I have a versatile game," he said. "I think I can bring a lot of different tools and assets everywhere. I take pride in my defensive responsibility. I think I'm a reliable player.

"But I can also put pucks in the net if needed. I'd say I'm a very reliable and valuable player."

And he is someone who appreciates those around him.

"He's very mature, very appreciative of everything people have done for him," Rask said. "He takes pride in his game and wanting to get better. There are a lot of great players, but he separates himself by wanting to get better."

That work ethic is something that Cardilli sensed he had in common on his visit to St. Cloud State.

"The culture there was the most outstanding part of the visit," he said. "I got to meet the athletic director, important people on campus and the guys on the team. I think the culture that they bring is a family, tight knit, blue collar type of program. That stuck out to me a lot.

"The facilities are top notch. It's definitely a great program. There's a lot that they have to offer there. The connections that I made with the coaches since Day 1 ... they've been excellent at their job of recruiting."

While his hometown of Mokena, Ill., is not around the corner from St. Cloud, it is about half the distance he was traveling to Mount St. Charles. Through the recruiting process, Cardilli said he also leaned on his father and his recruiting experiences.

"My dad having gone through the same process — that helped a lot," he said. "It was definitely stressful, but I couldn't be more happy to go to St. Cloud.

"Being from the States, I think college hockey is the dream."

Cardilli is looking to major in finance.