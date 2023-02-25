Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Benning's two goals net Denver Pioneers victory over Western Michigan

The Denver Pioneers won against the hosting Western Michigan on Friday, ending 5-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Pioneers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mike Benning . Jack Devine and Massimo Rizzo assisted.

The Broncos' Jason Polin tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Aidan Fulp and Dylan Wendt .

The Broncos took the lead with a goal from Dylan Wendt late in the first, assisted by Daniel Hilsendager .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Mike Benning increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Carter King .

Massimo Rizzo increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Mike Benning and Carter Mazur .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
