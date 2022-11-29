Benning strikes twice as Denver Pioneers beat Nebraska Omaha

The Denver Pioneers defeated visiting Nebraska Omaha 6-3 on Saturday.

The hosting Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mike Benning. Jared Wright and Tristan Broz assisted.

The Mavericks tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Jack Randl scored, assisted by Matt Miller and Ty Mueller.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Pioneers.

The Mavericks' Matt Miller narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ty Mueller and Jonny Tychonick at 32 seconds into the third period.

Tristan Broz increased the lead to 5-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jack Devine and Aidan Thompson.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Aidan Thompson, assisted by Brett Edwards.

Next games:

On Friday the Pioneers will play at home against the Sun Devils at 8 p.m. CST, while the Mavericks will face the Broncos home at 7:07 p.m. CST.