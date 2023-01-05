Associate head coach Dave Shyiak discusses SCSU's defense, the first half, World Junior Championship

With the NCAA Division I men's hockey season about to start its second half, St. Cloud State associate head coach Dave Shyiak discusses the team's defense, breaks down some of their key players and also takes a look ahead to this weekend's nonconference series with Minnesota.

With SCSU sophomore defenseman Jack Peart playing for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championships, Shyiak also talks about Peart's development.

Two Huskies recruits — Latvia's Martins Lavins and Finland's Verner Miettinen — have also played in the tournament. Shyiak gives scouting reports on the two forwards, who are expected to join St. Cloud State in the fall.

Shyiak, whose son, Sheldon plays for the St. Cloud Crush, also talks about the hockey community in St. Cloud and how it has rallied for the family of Charlie Boike. Boike, a Crush player, died recently in an auto accident.

All this and more on this episode of the podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.