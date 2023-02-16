Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Timing of bye week may be just the break SCSU needed

R.J. Enga, who works with the forwards, discusses the Huskies, helps preview this weekend's series at North Dakota and talks about some key areas of practice on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

2023010816-13-391243.jpg
St. Cloud State assistant coach R.J. Enga talks to his team during a nonconference men's hockey game against the University of Minnesota on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 16, 2023 02:46 PM

R.J. Enga is in his second season with the St. Cloud State men's hockey team. In 2021-22, he was the Huskies' director of operations and video coordinator and then was promoted to assistant coach this season.

Enga works with the forwards and talks about keys to the success of Grant Cruikshank, Jami Krannila, Zach Okabe and Micah Miller. He also chats about the increasing emphasis on faceoffs and why the Huskies are winning 52.8% of their draws this season. A fun conversation on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 The timing of the bye week for SCSU
2:15 Some of what the team was battling in its last series against Miami
6:20 The approach for the team in the bye week
8:00 Key things in the series this weekend at North Dakota, special teams being crucial
11:30 Playing a rival coming off a bye week
13:00 Coaching Grant Cruikshank a second time, the improvements in his game this season
17:00 The approach to watching video on faceoffs for centers, watching opponent faceoffs and their own on video, drills in practice, the change in coaching approach to faceoffs over the years
21:30 Jami Krannila's improvement this season
25:00 How Zach Okabe is a 'velvet hammer'
26:45 Why Micah Miller has an impact on the team, his balance and strength on his skates
31:15 Reasons for the success of this season's team
32:45 How the team celebrated his birthday, what it's been like being at SCSU the last two seasons

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Denver_0028.jpg
NCHC
Mason Salquist's perseverance, hard work have paid off in key minutes with SCSU
Former Grand Forks Red River High School forward did not have an easy road to Division I. In juniors, he played on the 4th line in the NAHL, got cut three times by the Fargo Force, suffered injuries.
February 16, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked
Minnesota can wrap up Big Ten title this weekend, the battle for second in the NCHC heats up, Bulldogs pick up five points in weekend series against Huskies in women's hockey.
February 13, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Former teammates Soderberg and Chobak draw in regulation, but Bulldogs' goalie gets edge in shootout
Fifth year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg nearly tied UMD's career shutout record, but the Huskies tied the game late to force overtime and a 1-1 tie.
February 10, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
120920.S.GFH.UNDpux c09.JPG
NCHC
NCHC announces its All-Decade Second Team from fan vote
St. Cloud State, North Dakota, Omaha and Minnesota Duluth are represented by former players after a two-week fan vote.
February 10, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
womens hockey game
WCHA
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Bulldogs up a spot while St. Cloud State joins the hunt
Quinnipiac, UMD and Penn State moved up one spot each this week while Wisconsin and Clarkson dropped. Vermont and SCSU become bubble teams.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Miami_0553.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila discusses his 100th career point, his friendship with Okabe, shares Mike Gibbons stories
Senior Jami Krannila from Finland discusses his career, what it was like reaching a milestone last weekend and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
February 08, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC_5844-X4.jpeg
WCHA
The 1-2 goalie punch of Chobak, Ahola has helped solidify SCSU as a ranked team
The junior duo are each having seasons that rank in the top 10 for the program, which began in 1998. The 12th-ranked Huskies play No. 7 UMD this weekend in Duluth.
February 08, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Omaha Mavericks assistant coach Paul Jerrard dies at 57
One of college hockey's most respected coaches dead after lengthy battle with cancer
February 16, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
NCHC
Where UND hockey stands with three weeks to go in the regular season
The Fighting Hawks host St. Cloud State this weekend, travel to Colorado College next weekend, then conclude with a home series against Omaha.
February 13, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
NCHC
Defensive miscues cost UND in series-opening loss to Denver
The Pioneers used two goals from Carter Mazur to beat the Fighting Hawks 5-3 in Magness Arena.
February 11, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Colorado_478.jpg
NCHC
6 NCHC freshmen named to the Tim Taylor Award Watch List
Players from Colorado College, Denver Minnesota Duluth, Nebraska Omaha, North Dakota, Western Michigan make list for nation's top rookie
February 10, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten