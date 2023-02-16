Timing of bye week may be just the break SCSU needed

R.J. Enga is in his second season with the St. Cloud State men's hockey team. In 2021-22, he was the Huskies' director of operations and video coordinator and then was promoted to assistant coach this season.

Enga works with the forwards and talks about keys to the success of Grant Cruikshank, Jami Krannila, Zach Okabe and Micah Miller. He also chats about the increasing emphasis on faceoffs and why the Huskies are winning 52.8% of their draws this season. A fun conversation on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 The timing of the bye week for SCSU

2:15 Some of what the team was battling in its last series against Miami

6:20 The approach for the team in the bye week

8:00 Key things in the series this weekend at North Dakota, special teams being crucial

11:30 Playing a rival coming off a bye week

13:00 Coaching Grant Cruikshank a second time, the improvements in his game this season

17:00 The approach to watching video on faceoffs for centers, watching opponent faceoffs and their own on video, drills in practice, the change in coaching approach to faceoffs over the years

21:30 Jami Krannila's improvement this season

25:00 How Zach Okabe is a 'velvet hammer'

26:45 Why Micah Miller has an impact on the team, his balance and strength on his skates

31:15 Reasons for the success of this season's team

32:45 How the team celebrated his birthday, what it's been like being at SCSU the last two seasons