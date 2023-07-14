Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College NCHC

Arizona State's Greg Powers discusses the benefits of joining the NCHC

Sun Devils head coach has helped the team transition from club team to NCAA Division I. Now, he will lead them into a conference in 2024-25. He talks about all the changes on The Rink Live podcast.

Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
Arizona State men's hockey coach Greg Powers worked behind the bench before a packed house in Tempe, Ariz., during the debut weekend for the Sun Devils' new 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, which opened in the fall of 2022.
Arianna Grainey / ASU Athletics
By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
Today at 1:40 PM

It is probably a stretch to think about bundling up and heading into a rink when outside the temperature is well into the triple digits, but such is life in hockey for Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Greg Powers in the midst of another blazing July in the desert.

In the past 12 months, after starting their trek into NCAA Division from a club program with no conference home and playing in a tiny off-campus rink, the Sun Devils have opened the sparkling new Mullett Arena. ASU just recently were accepted as the ninth member institution of the National Collegiate Hockey Con ference. Powers joined Mick Hatten and Jess Myers from The Rink Live to talk about the hurdles they have overcome and the challenges they will face playing in arguably college hockey’s toughest league starting in the 2024-25 season.

TIME STAMPS

1:10 Joining the NCHC after seven seasons as an NCAA Division I program, how the Sun Devils got in after not getting in initially

3:10 The step up to the NCHC after playing an independent schedule, the excitement of playing for a conference title, playing for an NCAA appearance no matter what until the end of the season

5:15 The difference between scheduling more than 30 games vs. having 24 conference games locked in

6:40 What it was like opening Mullett Arena last season, having 26 home games in 2023-24

8:25 What Mullett Arena looks like, what the facilities include

10:00 Having a dark, intimidating atmosphere

11:00 What it is like sharing the arena with the Arizona Coyotes, some of the benefits

12:45 What this season's roster will look like

15:00 Playing the entire 2020-21 season on the road and in the Big 10, a tough weekend at Minnesota

18:00 The Tempe flu biting some teams

19:40 The surprise of ASU going from a club hockey team to a Division I team ... in 90 days

21:40 What it has been like seeing former ASU players in the pros

22:40 What it was like recruiting to a rough arena before Mullett Arena opened

23:50 How joining the NCHC is affecting recruiting

25:25 Is there a geographic area of where players come from that ASU has more recruiting success than others?

26:50 The amount of contact he has had with new Division I programs like Lindenwood, Augustana, etc., and what his advice is

28:50 Would Powers like to see the University of Arizona add hockey? How he is moving nonconference games around

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
