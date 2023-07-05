Arizona State headed to NCHC in 2024-25

GRAND FORKS — After 10 years, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference is expanding.

Arizona State will become the ninth member of the NCHC beginning in the 2024-25 season.

"This will go down as one of the most influential days in the history of Sun Devil hockey," Arizona State coach Greg Powers said. "To be accepted as a member into such a tremendous conference like the NCHC with such historic college hockey programs is an honor we will never take for granted"

The Sun Devils have been an independent since moving to the Division-I level in 2015-16, but they've been interested in joining the NCHC since the start. They applied in the summer of 2016 — along with Minnesota State-Mankato — but the league opted to remain at eight.

A lot has changed since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arizona State opened its new venue, Mullett Arena, this season. Its previous home, Oceanside Ice Arena, was small, outdated and deemed not viable by NCHC members.

The Sun Devils also have had success on the ice, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2019. They would have been in the 2020 NCAA tournament, too, had the coronavirus pandemic not wiped out the season.

"Over the past 10 years of its existence, the NCHC has solidified its position as the top league for collegiate hockey," UND coach Brad Berry said. "The NCHC’s premier and powerful brand will only be strengthened by the addition of ASU hockey."

Arizona State's entrance means the league will have to alter scheduling models.

The NCHC will keep its league schedule at 24 regular-season games.

It will use a three-team pod setup, where UND will play Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State four times per season. The other pods are expected to be Western Michigan-Miami-Omaha and Arizona State-Colorado College-Denver.

Teams will play every member outside of their pod in at least one series per season. It will play two non-pod members in two series.

The postseason tournament format, which also will have to change, has not yet been decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCHC has signed to play its semifinals and championship game at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center through 2025.

The NCHC started in 2013-14 with eight member schools — UND, Omaha, Denver, Colorado College, Minnesota Duluth, Miami, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan.

The league has been dominant on the national scene winning NCAA titles in 2016 (UND), 2017 (Denver), 2018 (Minnesota Duluth), 2019 (Minnesota Duluth) and 2022 (Denver).

"The NCHC is ecstatic to welcome Arizona State University as a member beginning in the 2024-25 season," NCHC commissioner Heather Weems said. "Since its inception, the NCHC has been defined by member institutions with a commitment to nationally competitive hockey programs while providing a first-class student-athlete experience. ASU has demonstrated this commitment throughout its program, including the opening of Mullett Arena last fall."