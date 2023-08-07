An early look at the 2023-24 Western Michigan roster

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There were a lot of things to celebrate for the Western Michigan men's hockey team last season.

The Broncos took second in the NCHC, which is their top finish since joining the conference in 2013. WMU made its second straight NCAA Division I tournament appearance, tied for fifth in the nation in scoring (3.8 goals-per-game) and went 23-15-1.

But with that success came some added attention for some of WMU's top players and the Broncos ended up losing three key players who had eligibility left.

Forward Ryan McAllister, who was fourth in the nation in assists (36) and sixth in points (49), signed with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL after his freshman season.

Forward Max Sasson, who tied for 15th in the nation in points (42), signed with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL after his sophomore season.

Defenseman Aidan Fulp, who was second on the team in ice time (22 minutes, 19 seconds per game) and led the team in blocked shots (50), signed with the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL after his junior season.

Throw in Jason Polin's graduation after leading the nation in goals (30) and there are some big holes to fill for the Broncos.

"We lost our entire top line again to pro hockey," said WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler, who had the same thing happen after the 2021-22 season. "It's a good thing, but it's hard when one is a sophomore and one is a freshman. We certainly were counting on them to be around at least one more year.

"But we wish them the best of luck," said Ferschweiler, the reigning NCHC Coach of the Year. "They came here to play pro hockey and they're able to live their dreams with some nice pro contracts ... But then you go, now what? There's a void at the top of your lineup. I think we did a really good job in the transfer portal to fill some of that."

The loss of Polin, the team's captain, is going to be felt on the team beyond his statistics.

"I've learned to never underestimate great leadership," Ferschweiler said. "Jason Polin, in my mind, should have won the Hobey Baker last year — hands down. Here's why I say that: 30 goals at Western Michigan is a lot harder than 30 goals at the University of Michigan (which Adam Fantilli scored) with that surrounding cast.

"The leadership this kid showed, day in and day out, and I believe he was the best defensive forward in NCAA hockey," Ferschweiler said of Polin. "He pulled that group together and with him early on in the season and gave them direction. Some of that has to come from me, of course, but when it comes from the players, now you have a chance for success.

"Who can replace Jason Polin's scoring? That's going to be enough of a big task. But Jason Polin is an every day player, an every day person and as good as I've seen in college hockey."

4 forwards from the portal

The Broncos picked up four forwards in the transfer portal: graduate students Joe Cassetti (Miami) and Ethan Phillips (Boston University), senior Sam Colangelo (Northeastern) and Matteo Constantini (North Dakota).

Cassetti tied for the RedHawks' team lead in goals (10), Phillips is a Detroit Red Wings draft pick (2019, fourth round), Colangelo is an Anaheim Ducks draft pick (2020, second round) and Constantini is a Buffalo Sabers draft pick (2020, fifth round).

"The question coming into last year was how are we going to score ... and it didn't seem like we had much trouble," Ferschweiler said. "I've got to ask that question again and these guys are real nice players and I believe that they can take much of that burden on. They are transfer players with something to prove, but they have a history of scoring. We're hoping that they're going to continue to do that.

"On the other side, our returning players need to get better and produce more and they have a history of doing that. Luke Grainger had 32 points last year and we expect more. Chad Hillebrand (seven goals, 16 points) has a bunch more in his game and I think he's going to get more. Throughout our lineup, we expect more from our returners and our expectations for our transfers will be high."

Grainger, who will be a senior, is the team's top returning goal scorer (12 last season) after scoring 12 goals combined in his first two seasons with the Broncos.

The top point producer among the incoming freshmen is Ean Somoza, who is from Thousand Oaks, Calif. Somoza was third in the British Columbia Hockey League in assists (52) and fourth in points (74) in 54 regular season games for the Wenatchee Wild. A Wenatchee teammate, Garrett Szydlowski (10 goals, 26 points in 34 games), and Owen Michaels (15 goals, 26 points in 46 games for Dubuque in USHL) are the other freshman forwards.

6 defensemen return

While the Broncos will be looking for a number of new players on offense, six of the team's top eight defensemen return.

Graduate students Carter Berger and Zak Galambos both tied for fifth in assists among NCHC defensemen (18, all games). Galambos also tied for 10th in the nation in plus/minus (plus-30) and was second on the team in blocked shots (42). Berger led the team in minutes played (22:37 per game).

Senior Cedric Fiedler (10 points, plus-24), senior Daniel Hilsendager (seven points, plus-7) both played in all 39 games last season. Senior Jacob Bauer (seven points, plus-7) played in 38 games last season.

WMU has also added freshmen Cole Crusberg-Roseen, who played for Lincoln in the USHL last season, and Jacob Napier, who played for Fargo in the USHL.

Sophomore Samuel Sjolund practiced with the team last season, but had to sit out because he had played in some pro games in Sweden.

"There should be a veteran crew out in front of (starting goalie) Cameron (Rowe)," said Ferschweiler, who is beginning his third season as head coach. "I feel like we're going to be a very typical Western team. I think we're a team that can play pretty fast, put some pressure on some teams and we are going to be an attacking style of team.

"That's what we recruit on and how we coach. And I think we're going to try to score. Whether or not we're going to be able to do that or not is yet to be determined. But we are going to play an offensive brand of hockey and our defensemen will be involved in the play."

Rowe played a lot in goal

Another key person back is Rowe, who tied for fourth in the nation in games played (38) and was fifth in minutes (2,210). Rowe, a senior from Wilmette, Ill., gave up 45 goals in his first 16 games (.877 save percentage, 2.81 per game) last season. In his last 22 games, Rowe gave up 47 goals (.923, 2.13), won seven straight and 11 of 12 starts in one stretch and won 13 games.

"Cam was a little bit up and down in the first half of last season," Ferschweiler said. "But he had a tremendous, tremendous second half of the season where he was real consistent.

"He gave us some real quality goaltending and we expect that from the start of the year this year. He's in the best shape of his life. He looks confident. He looks ready and he really put in the work this summer."

Sophomore Kirk Laursen played three games as a backup last season and the Broncos have added freshman Dawson Smith, who was 19-11-4 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in 35 games for the La Ronge Ice Wolves in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Broncos open their season on Oct. 12 with a home game against Ferris State.

