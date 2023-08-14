An early look at the 2023-24 St. Cloud State roster

ST. CLOUD — There is a number that is eerily similar to one year ago for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team.

Going into the 2022-23 season, the Huskies were looking to replace 44% of its goal scoring and its top two point producers. Going into this season, SCSU is looking to replace 46.6% of its goal scoring and its top two point producers.

The good news for the Huskies is that there is a bit of a precedence. Last season, St. Cloud State found that scoring and went on to win the NCHC playoff championship, reach an NCAA regional championship game and finish 25-13-3.

"Last year was a really rewarding year," said Brett Larson, who is beginning his sixth season as SCSU's head coach. "We had a group of guys that really came together. I thought they really played for each other and were really close. I think their closeness and how well the new guys and transfers were brought into our culture ... I thought that was our strength. We played with a lot of heart last year and probably overachieved in a lot of ways."

Three transfers played a big role in making that happen. Center Grant Cruikshank tied for third in the nation in goals (23), defenseman Dylan Anhorn had 25 points in 23 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury and Dominic Basse (11-5-2, 2.30 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, three shutouts in 19 games) came in and split time in goal with Jaxon Castor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the production of Cruikshank and Anhorn, the other thing that helped was that senior center Jami Krannila had the best season of his college career. He tied for eighth in the nation in goals (21), had 40 points and was named to the All-NCHC First Team.

"You really worried about our scoring depth up front last year (going in)," Larson said. "If last year shows you anything, guys are going to step up. We were hoping Grant Cruikshank would score 10 goals for us and he brought more than that. Jami stepped up and had his best year. Veeti got him back where he can be and (Zach Okabe) had a great year.

"It's going to kind of be the same formula this year. We're going to expect guys to take big jumps. Oks to keep building off last year, (Adam) Ingram to make a major step as an offensive threat. Kyler Kupka and Veeti Miettinen and guys like that to each make jumps. If you can get five extra goals out of each of those guys, you're putting yourself in a pretty good spot."

St. Cloud State forward Jami Kranilla (13) celebrates with forward Zach Okabe (14) after Kranilla's first-period goal against the Colorado College Tigers in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Contributed / Jim Rosvold

Okabe, Kupka both return for 5th season

The Huskies got some good news in the offseason with two forwards deciding to return for their fifth season.

Okabe and Kupka, both of whom are coming off of career seasons, decided to return. Okabe was third on the team in goals (18) and tied for third in points (36) and was named All-NCHC Honorable Mention last season. Kupka battled through an appendectomy, missed a month of the season, but was fifth on the team in goals (10) and points (25).

"Getting those guys back is better than anything we could have done in the (transfer) portal," Larson said. "Those guys are Huskies, know what it takes and they got close (to the Frozen Four) last year. Having those guys back makes us a hungry team."

Ingram, a Nashville Predators draft pick, is back for his sophomore season after having 23 points. Ingram played mostly wing last season, but the plan is for him to start this season playing center, his natural position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miettinen, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, is back for his senior season after posting career-bests in goals (12), assists (24), points (36) and power-play goals (7).

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) stops the puck in front of St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram (34) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Some holes at center

He will be a teammate of his brother, center Verner Miettinen, for the first time. Verner will be a freshman after helping the Fargo Force reach the USHL's Clark Cup Finals. He had 17 goals and 34 points in 51 regular-season games last season.

With the graduation of Cruikshank and Krannila, Ingram and junior Mason Salquist (7 points, 55.4% on faceoffs) are likely to start as the top two centers. Then the competition for the other two center positions will be between Verner Miettinen and fellow freshmen Tyson Gross (39 points, 54 games, Cedar Rapids, USHL) and Jack Reimann (22 points, 55 games, USHL).

"You've got some new, but older kids, that are seasoned to come in and challenge those guys," Larson said of the three freshmen, who are all 20 years old. "Those are guys who have played a lot of junior hockey. So we'll be a little inexperienced down the middle, but we won't be young."

Perhaps the most notable of the freshman forwards this season is Barrett Hall , a sixth-round draft pick of the Seattle Kraken. Hall had 17 goals, 45 points and 61 penalty minutes in 56 regular season USHL games with the Green Bay Gamblers.

"The biggest thing is he really worked on his physical game," Larson said of the 19-year-old from Apple Valley, Minnesota. "When we originally recruited him, we were thinking two years of junior hockey. He was kind of a slender kid, but he really worked hard on putting some weight on, adding some strength. That really showed in the USHL. He was able to handle himself physically and was able to take the beating in the USHL and still create offense. I think he matured more quickly than we expected and put himself in a good position to come in and make an impact this year.

"Very patient, good in small areas, good hands, ability to make plays in traffic. We're definitely excited about him and have some expectations that he's going to add some offense for us as a freshman."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies also added one forward from the transfer portal in St. Cloud native Nick Portz. Portz played the last two seasons (16 points in 66 games) for the University of North Dakota.

Senior Joe Molenaar (19 points, 76 games) and sophomores Jack Rogers (8 points, 34 games), Grant Ahcan (5 points, 19 games) and Ethan AuCoin (1 goal, 12 games) are returning wings. Sophomore Ryan Rosborough (3 points, 19 games) can play either wing or center.

Chase Brand, who is a graduate student, transferred to Augustana .

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:





Anhorn, Peart will run the power plays

After the season, the Huskies were not sure whether Anhorn, who had transferred from Union, would return for his senior season. Unfortunately, he broke three bones in his foot in a pregame warmup on Jan. 21 and missed the rest of the season.

When he went down, Anhorn was leading the Huskies in assists and minutes played and was running the team's top power-play unit and was its top penalty killer.

"Obviously, you never a player gets injured and it kind of hurt us down the stretch," Larson said of Anhorn. After he went down, the Huskies battled through a 1-5-3 stretch before winning six of their last nine games and their third conference playoff title (2016, 2001).

"The silver lining is, we get him back," Larson said. "Had he stayed healthy the whole year, I'm confident that he's in an NHL uniform and playing some playoff games (to finish it). Unfortunately, for him, that didn't happen, and we lost a really important player."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another positive that came out of Anhorn's injury was it moved Minnesota Wild draft pick Jack Peart (24 points) to the top power-play unit and allowed junior Josh Luedtke (10 points, 32 games) and sophomore Cooper Wylie (7 points, 30 games) to see more time on the power play as defensemen. And it also gave added playing time to sophomore Mason Reiners (28 games).

"I think that's going to be invaluable for those guys and it's really going to help in their development," Larson said. "Even Jack got more minutes and more reps and I think it really helped him accelerate his game. I thought by the end of the year, Jack Peart was one of the best defensemen in the country."

The Huskies lost fifth-year seniors to graduation in Brendan Bushy (program-best 178 career games) and three-year captain Spencer Meier (171 games), Ondrej Trejbal (126 games) graduated and Brady Ziemer (52 games) transferred to Augustana.

SCSU is bringing in junior Karl Falk, who is transferring in after two seasons at Alaska. And the Huskies are adding freshmen Tynan Ewart (56 points in 55 games for the Battlefords North Stars, SJHL), Warren Clark (38 points, 55 games for the Steinbach Pistons, MJHL) and Kaleb Tiessen (25 points, 85 penalty minutes, plus-22, 55 games for the Maryland Black Bears, NAHL) on defense.

Ewart was the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Year and Clark was a sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Falk is going to be a really good piece for us and can kind of replace those long, heavy minutes of Bushy and Trejbal," Larson said. "Clark, I don't want to put too much pressure on him because he's only a freshman and is going to go through ups and downs, but you see a guy who could be potentially a top pair, power-play guy in this league. It's an exciting group to have back there."

The Huskies tied for sixth in the nation in goals against (2.6 per game) and gave up the 10th-fewest shots (26.4 per game).

Minnesota Wilderness goaltender Isak Posch is a St. Cloud State commit. Posch was 25-13-6 with a 2.12 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and four shutouts in 44 regular season NAHL games last season. Contributed / Minnesota Wilderness

ADVERTISEMENT

Basse, two freshmen will be in goal

Basse, a sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, is the lone goalie back for the Huskies with any college experience. Basse played his first two college seasons for Colorado College before transferring to SCSU and is 21-31-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .897 save percentage in 60 career games.

"As always with goaltending, it's a battle from Day 1," Larson said. "Do we have expectations for Dom to step in and try to show that that's his job? Absolutely. We know he's capable of it, but we think we have two young guys who are going to come in and try to take that from him."

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:





James Gray was with the Huskies all last season, but did not get into a game. In 2021-22 with the York Rangers, Gray was named the Ontario Junior Hockey League Goaltender of the Year (25-9-2, 1.96, .931 in 36 games).

Last season was a bounce-back season for Isak Posch, who will join the Huskies as a true freshman. In 2021-22, Posch was 9-23-3 with a 3.71 GAA and .872 save percentage in 36 USHL games with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Last season with the Minnesota Wilderness, Posch was fourth in the NAHL in wins (25), fourth in save percentage (.926), seventh in goals-against average (2.12), eighth in shutouts (4) and eighth in games played (44).

"You look on paper right now, this is a team that has to be built from the net out," Larson said. "With Dom Basse returning, Jimmy Gray a really promising young goalie and Isak Posch is really highly rated coming out of the North American League, you're going, 'OK.'

"We've got Peart, Anhorn, Luedtke and the other guys who developed in Wylie and Riners and add a Falk ... all of a sudden, you feel like a team that should be, from the net out, a strong team. You can build from there."

St. Cloud State opens its season on Oct. 7 against St. Thomas at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.