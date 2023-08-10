An early look at the 2023-24 Nebraska Omaha roster

OMAHA, Neb. — One of the surprises of last season was Nebraska Omaha finishing third in the regular season in the NCHC.

It was the highest finish for the Mavericks since finishing third in each of the first two seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15) of the conference. UNO was picked to finish seventh in a preseason media poll.

UNO ended up losing in three games to North Dakota the first round of the conference playoffs, missed the NCAA Division I tournament and finished 19-15-3 overall.

"I thought we really did well for what our expectations were," said Mike Gabinet, who is preparing for his eighth season as the Mavericks' head coach. "Now we've just got to keep building on that and we're looking forward to making small improvements every week.

"From where we started last year to where we finished, I thought we beat some tremendous teams. We're looking to build on that this season."

But there has been some turnover of some key players from last season. Forward Cameron Berg, a fourth round draft pick of the New York Islanders who had 24 points last season, transferred to North Dakota. Defenseman Davis Pennington, who had 16 points and was a plus-5 in 36 games last season, transferred to Quinnipiac.

Forward Tyler Weis, who led the team in assists (21), forward Jake Pivonka (10 goals) and defenseman Jonny Tychonick (26 points, plus-8) all finished their eligibility.

The Mavericks went to the transfer portal to help with the departures and picked up five transfers and three freshmen to join the team this fall.

"Nowadays, you're a head coach and you're a general manager as well," Gabinet said. "You're figuring out who is coming back for a fifth year or turning pro and who is coming back and what's available and what the situation is with incoming freshmen ... lots of moving parts.

"You have to try to navigate as best you can in today's environment. At the end of the day, we're excited about the (transfer) guys we've got coming in: Dom Vidoli and Noah Ellis on the back end, Jesse Lansdell and Zach Urdahl up front and Seth Eisele in the goal."

Omaha forward Jacob Slipec (13) and Omaha forward Nolan Sullivan (11) celebrate a goal against Minnesota Duluth during the first period on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

3 of top 5 in points return

While there were some key departures, some key players return.

Forward Jack Randl returns for his fifth season after leading the Mavericks in goals (18), power-play goals (6), game-winning goals (4), points (34) and plus/minus (plus-13). Senior captain Nolan Sullivan (15 points), junior Ty Mueller (12 goals, 25 points, plus-9) and senior Matt Miller (13 goals, 25 points, plus-11) are all back.

"Those guys, to me, exemplify our program," Gabinet said. "They've gotten better every single year. They've worked extremely hard to make that happen. They're just unbelievable people. I couldn't be any happier to have Randl back for a fifth year. He just continues to get better and grow."

The forward transfers are Urdahl (Wisconsin, 11 points in 34 games) and Lansdell (Notre Dame, 19 goals, 52 points in 137 career games).

Charlie Lurie (31 points in 57 games for Cedar Rapids, USHL) and Tanner Ludtke are the freshmen forwards. Ludtke was taken in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (81st overall) by the Arizona Coyotes and recently took part in the USA Hockey camp for the team that will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Ludtke, an 18-year-old from Elko, Minn., was sixth in the USHL in goals (32), eighth in points (66) and fourth in power-play goals (12) in 57 games last season.

"He had a tremendous season last season in the USHL and he's one of those guys who is very committed to improving, working hard and developing and it was great to see him get rewarded by getting drafted by Arizona," Gabinet said. "We lost some goal scoring and it's nice for him to have the potential to come in and have an impact, not only offensively, but on his 200-foot game as well.

"He's extremely intelligent with the puck. He can handle extreme pressure and still make a play and has very good poise with the puck. He's one of those guys who makes something happen. He's very deceptive, good at finding open guys and he's very good at finishing as you can see by the number of goals he had last year."

Minnesota Duluth forward Koby Bender (11) takes control of a loose puck near Omaha defenseman Nolan Krenzen (12) on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

6 back, 2 transfers added on defense

The tough news is that Tychonick (19 minutes, 14 seconds), who was second among defensemen in minutes, and Pennington (15:23) are both gone after seeing significant ice time last season.

The good news is that six defensemen are back in graduate student Kirby Proctor (15:25, 8 points), senior Nolan Krenzen (16:58, 9 points, 35 blocks), junior Victor Mancini (20:42, 8 points, 41 blocks) and sophomores Joaquim Lemay (14:28, 12 points), Ray Fust (9 points in 25 games) and Griffin Lutdke (14 games) all return. Guevin and Lemay were both named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team.

"We were pretty young back there last year," Gabinet said of defense. "Those two guys we're replacing played every game. Those are two holes that need to be filled, but it's also a great opportunity for incoming and returning guys because there's ice time up for grabs. You'll need some of those guys who maybe played a lesser role to take a step."

The transfers joining the group include Vidoli, who played 58 career games with Ohio State, and Ellis, who played 23 games as a freshman last season at Massachusetts.

The Mavericks were 16th in the nation in goals against (2.6) and 26th in shots against (26th) last season.

UND forward Owen McLaughlin drives the puck to edge of the crease of Omaha goaltender Simon Latkoczy (30) in the first period of an NCHC men's hockey game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Looking for Latkoczy to take another step

One of the big keys to UNO finishing third was going 10-4-1 in its last 15 games of the regular season. Goalie Simon Latkoczy finished the season 11-6-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 20 games as a freshman.

"We're really happy with Simon's second half last year," Gabinet said of Latkoczy, who played in six games before Christmas. "We're looking for him to continue to push himself and continue to take some great steps like he did last season.

"I really think he has an elite mindset. He had a bit of a slow start to the season and really stuck with it and kept showing up every day and was really consistent with his daily habits. Ultimately, that led to his success in the second half. He's really calm and poised in the net, but is really competitive and wants to be successful."

Graduate student Seth Eisele, a transfer from Lake Superior State, and freshman Will Craig (New Mexico, NAHL) are the other two goalies on the roster. Eisele was 14-16 with a 2.74 GAA and .912 save percentage in 33 games for the Lakers over four seasons. Craig was 15-10 with a 2.70 and .906 in 28 games last season for New Mexico in the NAHL.

Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) reaches for the puck after falling to ice in a battle for the puck with Nebraska Omaha forward Jack Randl (28) in the first period Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Baxter Arena in the NCHC Pod in Omaha. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com

Staff changes

Gabinet has also had a busy offseason with his staff.

Peter Aubry joined the Mavericks in July as an associate coach after serving as the Chicago Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs developmental goaltending coach and assistant coach since 2015.

Bennett Hambrook was promoted from director of player development to assistant coach and Brian Suslow was named the new director of hockey operations in July.

Paul Jerrard, who had been an assistant coach for the Mavericks since 2018, died in February after a battle with cancer.

"Being a man down for almost a year, it was one of those situations that was hard on everybody and on the staff as well," Gabinet said. "It was tough, particularly with someone who was as quality a coach and person as coach Jerrard was.

"It's nice to be back to a full staff and helping support each other and our student-athletes."

UNO opens its season on Oct. 13 against Niagara at Baxter Arena.