An early look at the 2023-24 Miami roster

OXFORD, Ohio — It was a busy offseason for the Miami University coaching staff as it put together its hockey roster for the 2023-24 season.

The RedHawks had eight players enter the transfer portal after last season, picked up four in the transfer portal, two players from juniors who have college experience and three players from juniors.

"There were a couple of departures that we weren't expecting, a couple we were and it made for us to be a little bit busier than we thought it would be," Miami head coach Chris Bergeron said. "I think that may be the way of the new world now with the transfer portal.

"I'm hoping it's not as busy as this spring was, but I think it's something we're going to have to get used to."

The two most notable departures were goalie Ludvig Persson, who transferred to North Dakota, and forward Red Savage, who transferred to Michigan State. Persson played in 82 of the team's 97 games (85%) of Miami's games over the last three seasons. Savage was a two-time member of Team USA in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

But Bergeron and his staff went into the transfer portal to pick up some experienced players and the roster has more than a hint of international flavor to it.

Including returning players, Miami has four players from Sweden (D Axel Kulin, F Albin Nilsson, F William Hallen and D Hampus Rydqvist), three from Latvia (F Raimonds Vitolins, D Rihards Simanovics and G Bruno Bruveris), two from Canada (F Frankie Carolgioiello and F Brayden Morrison) and one from Slovakia (F Artur Turansky) to go along with 17 Americans.

"Where our program is, we've had to look outside the box a little bit," said Bergeron, who is beginning his fifth season as Miami's head coach. "You're usually looking at North America. But the way things have gone the last couple years, we've had to look outside of that.

"The three Latvians we have all know each other, have all played international hockey and played on the Latvian national team ... and we think all three of them have a chance to have an impact on our roster."

St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) flips the puck past Miami defenseman Michael Feenstra (4) in the third period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

7 back on defense

Bergeron is hoping that having seven defensemen returning is going to lead the way to a better season after the RedHawks finished last in the NCHC and 8-24-4 overall.

"On the back end, we're going to do it by committee," said Bergeron, who has four seniors and three sophomores returning on defense. "We're adding Spencer Cox and we're adding Rihards (Simanovics), but those seven people ... it's time for the group, collectively, to be more consistent with the way we want to play, the way we want to defend.

"We want to spend less time in our own zone," said Bergeron, whose team allowed the fifth-most shots (34.3 per game) in the country last season. "That starts with breaking the puck out of our own zone and exiting the puck. We're not pointing fingers. It's just an opportunity for all of the 'D' to take a step forward ... We like a couple of the additions that we made, but the returning guys are the ones we're going to lean on the most."

The returning defensemen include seniors Dylan Moulton (81 career games), Hampus Rydqvist (88), Robby Drazner (80) and Jack Clement (130) and sophomores Zane Demsey, Michael Feenstra and Axel Kumlin.

Cox, a junior, played the last two seasons for Long Island University and has 33 points in 68 career games. Simanovics led the NAHL in goals by a defenseman (16) and had 45 points in 53 games playing for the Amarillo Wranglers.

"He's a big guy who has some offense to him," Bergeron said of Simanovics, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. "The question is how quickly will he get up to speed with college hockey?

"He came over and had a great year in juniors and we think the sky is the limit for that kid. We've got really high hopes for him ... The things he has you can't teach in size and offensive ability. The things that he doesn't have right away, hopefully, he'll learn."

St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) and Miami forward Max Dukovac (13) battle for the puck in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Top 3 in points return

The other good news is that, among the returning players are the team's top three in points last season.

Senior Matthew Barbolini (10 goals, 25 points), sophomore Max Dukovac (1, 16) and senior P.J. Fletcher (5, 15) are the top returning forwards.

"We're looking at those forwards to, 100%, take another step," said Bergeron, whose team tied for 58th in the nation in goals-per-game (2.0) last season. "Barbs is capable. He's a guy who can play in all three situations (even strength, power play, penalty kill). He's a big, strong kid who, we believe, consistency is the issue.

"Fletcher is in the same conversation. He just needs to be more consistent with what he does. At his best, he's a top-six forward in this league. We just need to see him do it more of the time. Those two guys are going to get every opportunity to play a bunch for us this year. They've earned it. They both seem hungry. They both want to be part of this turnaround with Miami hockey."

The RedHawks are also bringing in five other forwards who have college experience.

Vitolins played junior hockey last season for the Green Bay Gamblers (22 goals, 49 points in 55 games) in the USHL after playing two seasons at the University of Vermont (12 points in 44 games).

Nilsson played the last two seasons for Niagara (45 points, 72 games) after playing two seasons at Providence (6 points, 34 games).

Senior Ryan Sullivan played three seasons at Massachusetts (11 points, 90 games) and helped the Minutemen win the 2021 national title.

Morrison played 18 games for Wisconsin in 2021-22 and then played last season for Dubuque (11 points, 36 games) in the USHL.

Sophomore Teddy Lagerback played last season for Arizona State (7 points, 30 games).

Miami head coach Chris Gergeron talks with players during a break against St. Cloud State in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Replacing Persson

Perhaps the biggest question mark for Miami is who is going to replace Persson in goal? Persson was an All-NCHC Second Team selection as a freshman.

Senior Carter McPhail did not play in a game last season after transferring from Ferris State. Fifth-year senior Logan Neaton was 0-5 with a 3.60 GAA and .900 save percentage last season.

Bruveris is a freshman who played last season for Cedar Rapids in the USHL (23-13-3, 2.60, .897) and also had a 2.95 GAA and .916 save percentage in four games for Latvia in the World Junior Championships.

"I feel like our goaltending needs to improve overall and I think our goalies would say the same thing," said Bergeron, whose team was 59th in the nation in goals against (3.8) and 52nd in save percentage (.889). "I do feel that Bruno is someone who is going to help us with that.

"Logan Neaton got a taste last year and played some good hockey, particularly the second half of last year. It's going to need to be more consistent and we have no reason to believe it won't be. Carter is there to add some depth and an older presence for the group."

Miami has finished last in the NCHC each of the last two seasons and will be looking for its first winning season since going 25-14-1 in 2014-15.

"We need to get more of a winning attitude around here where you're not going to settle for less than that," Bergeron said. "When adversity comes, you're not going to place blame and point fingers. Unfortunately, that's been going on too much around here the last couple years.

"We hope these additions we've made are going to bring some experience and, hopefully, an attitude where we're going to take some ownership and move forward together. They all have an opportunity to play. What they do with that is up to them."

The RedHawks open the season on Oct. 7 at Ferris State.