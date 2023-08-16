An early look at the 2023-24 Colorado College roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Timing is important in about everything. For the Colorado College hockey team, this season's freshman class came at a good time.

The Tigers shocked many by reaching the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game after going 0-11-1 in their last 12 games of the regular season and entering the conference tournament as the No. 7 seed.

Colorado College rode good defense, penalty killing, timely scoring and strong goaltending from Kaidan Mbereko to win three of their four games in the NCHC tournament.

But after the season, Hunter McKown, who had scored 27% of his team's 79 goals and led the nation in power-play goals (13), signed a contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Fortunately for the Tigers, among the 10 freshmen they have coming in this fall, there are a number of players with a track record of being point producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We think it's the right class at the right time," said Kris Mayotte, who is beginning his third season as Colorado College's head coach. "I think that's what we're so excited about. I, honestly, wouldn't trade this class for anybody's in the league. I think it just fits us so well.

"Obviously, we had trouble scoring last year and we lost Hunter McKown, who had 21 of our 79 goals. We have big shoes to fill in that way. But if you look at Evan Werner, Bret Link, Zac Wisdom and Max Burkholder — that's what they do. Even Antonio Fernandez, that's what he does. That's really something that we've needed an influx of.

"We love our returners and we think that we have a great foundation. But it's hard in the development process when guys haven't really had a history of scoring in their career to all of a sudden be elite goal scorers at the NCHC. It's the right class at the right time."

Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) controls the puck against Colorado College forward Stanley Cooley (27) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Kraken draft pick is a freshmen forward

While the Tigers lost an offensive force with McKown's signing, there is some scoring returning.

Sophomore forward Noah Laba was second on the team in goals (11) and points (22) last season and junior forward Stanley Cooley tied for the team lead in assists (14) and was third in points (20).

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:





"We're very fortunate to have a lot of very qualified leaders and Stanley Cooley and Logan Will both wore letters last year and Logan Will was a co-captain with Bryan Yoon," Mayotte said. "They're lead-by-example guys. They do all the right things. (Senior) Logan Will maybe took a little bit of a step back production wise (5 goals, 12 points) from his sophomore year (6 goals, 18 points) but he was battling nagging injuries all year. He's had a great offseason, so we look for him to build on his sophomore year.

"In terms of the big steps (forward) up front, I know it's hard to say that Laba is going to take a big step when he was second on our team in scoring as a freshman and was our first-line center. But he's had a big offseason and he looks great. Then I look at the rest of that class to get there. Ryan Beck was playing really good at the end of the year. Gleb Veremyev will be back after missing all but four conference games with an injury last year. Noah Serdachny started to really figure it out at the end of his freshman year and I thought the same of Ethan Straky. We look for those freshman turning into those sophomores to take the next step."

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there are the freshmen forwards who have the track records of scoring in Wisdom, Link and Werner. Wisdom, a Seattle Kraken draft pick, was 14th in the USHL in goals (28) and had 48 points in 59 games for the Lincoln Stars. Link had 26 goals, was 19th in the USHL in points (55) and led the league in plus/minus (plus-36), helping the Fargo Force reach the Clark Cup Finals. Werner had 19 goals and 38 points in 51 games playing in the USHL for Omaha and Tri-City last season.

Another freshman forward with a strong resume is Klavs Veinbergs, who had 12 goals and 28 points in 50 USHL games with the Lincoln Stars and has played for Latvia in the last two IIHF World Junior Championships. Veinbergs is a seventh-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Those guys should help the offense for the Tigers, who were 55th in the nation in goals (2.1 per game).

Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder led USHL defensemen in goals (17) and points (51) in 62 games in 2022-23. Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman

Burkholder led USHL defensemen in scoring

Colorado College should also get more offense out of its defensemen than last season when graduate student Bryan Yoon led the defensemen in points with 15.

Burkholder, a 20-year-old from Chaska, Minnesota, led USHL defensemen in goals (17) and points (51) last season and was named to the All-USHL Second Team playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Antonio Fernandez of the Lincoln Stars warms up before a May 4, 2023 game in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Fernandez, a 19-year-old from San Jose, California, was fourth in goals (12) among USHL defensemen and sixth in points (40) playing for the Lincoln Stars.

Tyler Dunbar, a 19-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, was 13th in assists (26) among USHL defensemen and 14th in points (31) playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Lincoln Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have a veteran 'D' core with (Connor) Mayer, a fifth year; (Chase) Foley, (Nicklas) Andrews and (Jack) Millar are all seniors, so we're excited about the consistency and foundation on our 'D' core," Mayotte said. "Then we add a guy like Max Burkholder, who set the record in Dubuque for defenseman scoring with 51 points. It's the right guy at the right time for us.

"We have three guys who are coming in who were top 15 defensemen in scoring in the USHL and we're the only team in country who can say that. We're really excited about what they can add to a veteran 'D' core that is really consistent, really solid. They give us a strong foundation for those young guys to make some mistakes, but be offensive producers."

Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) shoots the puck on goal against Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

All-NCHC goalie returns

While the offense had its struggles last season, Colorado College was 13th in the nation in save percentage (.913), 16th in goals-against-per-game (2.6) and was 19th on the penalty kill (82%).

A big reason for those numbers was goalie Kaidan Mbereko, who was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and All-NCHC Second Team last season. Mbereko was 9-16-2, but was fifth in the nation in save percentage (.925), 17th in goals-against average (2.30) and 10th in shutouts (4).

In four playoff games, he was 3-1 with a 1.50 GAA and a .934 save percentage. In those four games, he put up those numbers against three teams that made the NCAA tournament: Western Michigan, Denver and St. Cloud State. Western Michigan and Denver tied for fifth in the nation in goals-per-game (3.6) and SCSU was 14th (3.2).

"Everybody kept asking, 'Did we envision this,'" Mayotte said of Mbereko's play. "No, we didn't see this. Do you see what he's doing out there? Who could envision that?

"It was hard to explain to people and use the right words exactly how good he was and how important he was to us. This year, we hope to give him a little bit more run support, be a little bit better defensively. Our (penalty kill) picked up at the end of the year, but it wasn't very good at the beginning of the year. The team defense picked up at the end of the year, but it wasn't very good at the beginning of the year."

ADVERTISEMENT

And Mbereko got better as last season went on. Matt Vernon played in seven out of the team's 10 nonconference games before Mbereko took over as the No. 1 goalie.

"It's not like we handed it to Kaidan on Day 1," Mayotte said. "This year, we're all coming in with a much clearer vision that Kaidan's the man.

"We brought Henry Wilder in from the transfer portal and he's a very capable guy and we want him to steal a start from Kaidan," Mayotte said of Wilder, who was a backup at Boston College for three seasons.

Senior goalie Jake Begley also returns after playing in three games for the Tigers last season.

Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte listens to questions from the media during NCHC Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With the influx of the freshman class, last season's NCHC playoff run and Mbereko returning, there is some positive momentum for the Tigers.

"Confidence comes from preparation and he models that to a 'T,'" Mayotte said of Mbereko. "He is as prepared as they get. He's as detailed as they get. He works incredibly hard and treats every time on the ice as an opportunity to get better. We're very fortunate to have him in our program, not only for his ability, but how much he has pushed this culture forward with the standard we want every day.

"We're cautiously optimistic, but in this league, everybody has got a good roster," Mayotte said of the NCHC. "It really is about how well the team comes together, how committed they become to the team and how quickly you can realize your identity and then attack it."

Colorado College opens its season Oct. 13 against Union College.