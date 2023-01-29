After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Western Michigan

The game between home team Western Michigan and visiting Nebraska Omaha finished 2-0. The result means that WMU's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Jonny Tychonick scored assisted by Tyler Weiss and Cameron Berg.

The Mavericks made it 2-0 with a goal from Cameron Berg.

Next up:

The Broncos hosts Miami in the next game on the road on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The same day, the Mavericks will host the Fighting Hawks at 7:07 p.m. CST.