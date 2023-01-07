After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Denver Pioneers

The game between the home team Denver Pioneers and visiting Alaska finished 3-1. The result means that Denver's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Nanooks took the lead when Jonny Sorenson scored assisted by T.J. Lloyd and Brady Risk.

Brady Risk then tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. T.J. Lloyd and Jonny Sorenson assisted.

The Pioneers made it 2-1 with a goal from Massimo Rizzo .

The Nanooks increased the lead to 3-1 with 45 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Garrett Pyke.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.