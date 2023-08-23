A snapshot look at the 10 incoming freshmen for Denver

DENVER — As the University of Denver looks for a possible three-peat as NCHC regular season champion, the Pioneers are going to try to make that happen with 10 new players on their roster.

Among the incoming freshmen are three NHL Draft picks: defenseman Garrett Brown (Winnipeg Jets, 4th round, 2022), forward Sam Harris (Montreal Canadiens, 5th round, 2023) and forward Miko Matikka (Arizona Coyotes, 3rd round, 2022).

Brown and freshman defenseman Zeev Buium both took part in the U.S. World Junior Summer Showcase in July and August in preparation for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Denver was 30-10 last season and reached the NCAA Division I tournament for the 14th time since 2008.

Here are snapshots of the incoming freshman players for David Carle, who is beginning his sixth season as Denver's head coach:

Cale Ashcroft, D, 5-10, 185, St. Albert, Alberta

Among defensemen in the USHL, Ashcroft tied for eighth in assists (29) and was ninth in points (37) in 62 regular season games playing for the Tri-City Storm. Prior to last season, Ashcroft played two seasons for the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and had 28 points in 58 regular season games.

Garrett Brown wearing last Sunday’s jersey in honor of his sister, Aubri. Garrett is one of three sons, along with Gage and Griffin. “She’s always going to be a part of my life and I want this to follow me everywhere I go in hockey,” he said. “Honestly it’s truly a great cause and what my mom and dad do is special and helps a lot of families.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Garrett Brown, D, 6-4, 195, San Jose, Calif.

Brown was taken with the 99th overall pick of the 2022 draft. He spent last season with the Sioux City Musketeers and the Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL. With those two teams, he combined to have 18 points, 34 penalty minutes and was a plus-4 in 54 regular season games. In 2021-22, he helped Sioux City win the Clark Cup and had 16 points, 24 penalty minutes and was a plus-9 in 62 regular season games.

Boston Buckenberger had 36 assists, 45 points, 30 penalty minutes and was a plus-7 in 62 regular season games for the USHL's Lincoln Stars in 2022-23. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Boston Buckberger, D, 5-11, 172, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Buckberger had 36 assists, 45 points, 30 penalty minutes and was a plus-7 in 62 regular season games for the USHL's Lincoln Stars in 2022-23. He was named to the All-USHL Third Team after tying for second among USHL defensemen in assists and tying for third in points. In 2021-22, he had 13 goals, 31 points and 38 penalty minutes in 59 games for the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL.

Zeev Buium, D, 6-0, 182, San Diego, Calif.

Buium's older brother, Shai, will is back for his junior season as a defenseman for the Pioneers. Buium played the last two seasons for the United States National Team Development Program after playing two seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's, a prep school in Faribault. Last season with the USNTDP, Buium had 45 assists, 52 points, 64 penalty minutes and was a plus-63 in 86 games. He helped Team USA win the gold medal at the IIHF Under-18 World Championships.

Fargo's Jakob Stender collides with Tri-City's Kieran Cebrian (9) on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

Kieran Cebrian, F, 6-2, 194, Denver, Colo.

Cebrian had 16 goals, 47 points, 26 penalty minutes and was even in plus/minus in 61 regular season games last season for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL. In three seasons with the Storm, he had 28 goals, 52 assists, 80 points, 106 penalty minutes and was a plus-11 in 165 games.

Freddie Halyk, G, 6-6, 220, Cochrane, Alberta

Halyk played the last two seasons in the AJHL for the Lloydminster Bobcats and the Camrose Kodiaks. Last season, he split time between the Bobcats and Kodiaks and was second in the league in games played (45), fifth in save percentage (.910), fifth in shutouts (3) and eighth in goals-against average (3.05). In two seasons, Halyk was 25-34-3 with a 3.26 GAA, .909 save percentage and three shutouts in 64 games.

The Pioneers are looking for a new No. 1 goalie after the graduation of Magnus Chrona, who was named to the All-NCHC First Team last season. Halyk will battle senior Jack Caruso, who has played four games in his first three seasons, and junior Matt Davis, who was 8-1 with a 1.77 GAA, .925 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games last season.

Forward Sam Harris had 30 goals, 56 points and 63 penalty minutes in 56 games last season for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL. Contributed / Sioux Falls Stampede

Sam Harris, F, 6-0, 190, San Diego, Calif.

Harris was taken with the 133rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Harris tied for eighth in the USHL in goals (30), tied for fourth in power-play goals (12), had 56 points and 63 penalty minutes in 56 regular season games for the Sioux Falls Stampede last season. Perhaps most impressive about his season is that he put up those numbers for a Sioux Falls team that was 14th out of 16th in the USHL in goals. In two seasons with Sioux Falls, he had 46 goals, 91 points and 131 penalty minutes in 116 games.

Before playing for Sioux Falls, Harris played three seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's.

Peter LaJoy, F, 5-7, 165, Evergreen, Colo.

LaJoy had two goals, four points and 86 penalty minutes in 37 games for the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in the NAHL. He played for three teams in the NAHL over three seasons and had five goals, 18 points and 142 penalty minutes in 93 games. He was an alternate captain each of the last two seasons for Danbury. He played four seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's before playing junior hockey.

Miko Matikka, F, 6-3, 201, Helsinki, Finland

Mattika was taken with the 67th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

In his first season in the USHL, Matikka split time between the Madison Capitols and the Waterloo Black Hawks. He was 17th in the USHL in goals (27), tied for 19th in points (55), had 39 penalty minutes and was a plus-5 in 58 games. Before coming to the U.S., he played two seasons for Jokerit U20 in the top Finnish junior league and played for the Finnish national team that competed in the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championships.

Alex Weiermair, F, 6-1, 197, Los Angeles, Calif.

Weiermair spent the last two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program. Last season, he had 15 goals, 35 points, 40 penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in 78 games with Team USA.

Before getting to the USNTDP, he played one season for the Seacoast Performance Academy (N.H.) after two seasons with the Toronto Titans.

Denver opens its season on Oct. 7 at the University of Alaska.