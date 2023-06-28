7 players from NCHC schools on 3ICE rosters as Season 2 begins
The pro 3-on-3 league has eight teams of seven players each. Of the 56 players in the league, 42 played college hockey in the U.S.
The second season of the 3ICE pro hockey league will open on Wednesday, June 28, with four games being played at Clearview Arena, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center in Pittsburgh.
3ICE is a 3-on-3 league that plays seven tournaments over seven weeks. Like NHL overtime, each team gets three skaters and a goalie. Games have two 8-minute halves with running time. The only time the clock stops is for injuries and penalties.
There are no power plays. When a penalty is called, teams get to shoot a penalty shot with the head coaches picking who the shooter is. There is no overtime, with ties going straight to a sudden death shootout.
Intentional icing results in a penalty shot and once teams cross the red line, they cannot cross back over the red line if they keep possession or it is a turnover. Pucks that go off the netting behind the nets are in play and goalies can play the puck anywhere on the ice.
There are six skaters and one goalie for each team and this season's roster includes seven former NCHC players and 42 of the 56 players played college hockey in the US.
The former NCHC players include forward Kevin Fitzgerald (St. Cloud State), forward Trevor Gooch (Colorado College), defenseman Patrick Mullen (Denver), defenseman Seamus Donohue (St. Cloud State), forward Colton Hargrove (Western Michigan), goalie Evan Cowley (Denver) and forward Gordie Green (Miami).
The teams are coached by former NHL players. The coaches are Ray Borque, Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Ed Johnston, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Craig Patrick.
There are four teams at each stop for the league. Teams play semifinals game and then the losers play in a consolation game and the winners play in a championship game.
For more information on the 3ICE league, visit their website here .
Here are the former college players playing in the league:
Team Borque
G Ryan Bednard — Bowling Green (2016-19)
F Chris Borque — Boston University (2004-05)
F T.J. Hensick — Michigan (2003-07)
D Cooper Zech — Ferris State (2018-19)
F Patrick Grasso — New Hampshire (2016-21)
Team Carbonneau
F Zach Goberis — Adrian College (2020-22)
F Kevin Fitzgerald — St. Cloud State (2017-22)
F John Albert — Ohio State (2007-11)
Team Fuhr
G Jacob Theut — Northeastern (2016-18), Alabama-Huntsville (2018-19)
D Jake Newton — Northeastern (2009-10)
F Mitch Fossier — Maine (2016-20)
F Landon Smith — Quinnipiac (2014-18)
D Zack Kamrass — UMass-Lowell (2011-15)
Team Johnston
F Chad Costello — Northeastern (2006-08)
F Bobby Farnham — Brown (2008-12)
D Mike Lundin — Maine (2003-07)
F Eddie Matsushima — Wisconsin-River Falls (2015-19)
F Trevor Gooch — Colorado College (2015-19)
Team LeClair
G Max Milosek — Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2014-18)
F Brandon Hawkins — Bowling Green (2014-16), Northeastern (2017-19)
D Ian McCoshen — Boston College (2013-16)
D Colton Saucerman — Northeastern (2012-16)
F Tim Coffman — Utica College (2008-12)
F Colin Theisen — Notre Dame (2017-21), Arizona State (2021-22)
Team Mullen
G Parker Milner — Boston College (2009-13)
D Patrick Mullen — Denver (2005-09)
F Joe Whitney — Boston College (2007-11)
F Paul Carey — Boston College (2008-12)
D Seamus Donohue — Michigan Tech (2017-20), St. Cloud State (2020-22)
F Cam Brown — Maine (2013-17)
Team Murphy
G Eamon McAdam — Penn State (2013-16)
F Hank Crone — Boston University (2017-18), Denver (2019-21), Northern Michigan (2021-22)
F Colton Hargrove — Western Michigan (2012-15)
D Mark Auk — Michigan Tech (2014-18)
F Derek Barach — Mercyhurst (2015-19)
Team Patrick
G Evan Cowley — Denver (2013-17)
F Brandon Pirri — RPI (2009-10)
F Brian Flynn — Maine (2008-12)
F Gordie Green — Miami (2016-20)
F Alex Kile — Michigan (2013-17)
F Ty Pelton-Byce — Harvard (2016-18), Wisconsin (2019-21)