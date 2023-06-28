7 players from NCHC schools on 3ICE rosters as Season 2 begins

The second season of the 3ICE pro hockey league will open on Wednesday, June 28, with four games being played at Clearview Arena, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center in Pittsburgh.

3ICE is a 3-on-3 league that plays seven tournaments over seven weeks. Like NHL overtime, each team gets three skaters and a goalie. Games have two 8-minute halves with running time. The only time the clock stops is for injuries and penalties.

There are no power plays. When a penalty is called, teams get to shoot a penalty shot with the head coaches picking who the shooter is. There is no overtime, with ties going straight to a sudden death shootout.

Intentional icing results in a penalty shot and once teams cross the red line, they cannot cross back over the red line if they keep possession or it is a turnover. Pucks that go off the netting behind the nets are in play and goalies can play the puck anywhere on the ice.

There are six skaters and one goalie for each team and this season's roster includes seven former NCHC players and 42 of the 56 players played college hockey in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCHC Kevin Fitzgerald has worn the gold helmet as 3ICE's leading goal scorer, signed to play this fall in Finland Kevin Fitzgerald is getting a little taste of one tradition of European hockey. In a number of European leagues, the league leader in points wears a gold helmet during games. For Fitzgerald, he wore the gold helmet on July 2 playing for Team Mullen in a <a class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.3ice.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener" name="enhancement-c1822360-fe46-11ec-921e-7372db4e50a8">3ICE tournament</a> in Grand Rapids, Mich.<br/><br/> After the season is completed, Fitzgerald will play this fall for SaiPa in the top league in Finland in the city of Lappeenranta. Fitzgerald discusses all this and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider Podcast.<br/><br/> For more hockey coverage, visit <a href="https://linktr.ee/TheRinkLive">The Rink Live</a>.<br/>

The former NCHC players include forward Kevin Fitzgerald (St. Cloud State), forward Trevor Gooch (Colorado College), defenseman Patrick Mullen (Denver), defenseman Seamus Donohue (St. Cloud State), forward Colton Hargrove (Western Michigan), goalie Evan Cowley (Denver) and forward Gordie Green (Miami).

The teams are coached by former NHL players. The coaches are Ray Borque, Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Ed Johnston, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Craig Patrick.

There are four teams at each stop for the league. Teams play semifinals game and then the losers play in a consolation game and the winners play in a championship game.

For more information on the 3ICE league, visit their website here .

Here are the former college players playing in the league:

Ryan Bednard (35) of Bowling Green makes a glove save during practice Friday for the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Midwest Regional at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Team Borque

G Ryan Bednard — Bowling Green (2016-19)

F Chris Borque — Boston University (2004-05)

F T.J. Hensick — Michigan (2003-07)

D Cooper Zech — Ferris State (2018-19)

F Patrick Grasso — New Hampshire (2016-21)

Team Carbonneau

F Zach Goberis — Adrian College (2020-22)

F Kevin Fitzgerald — St. Cloud State (2017-22)

F John Albert — Ohio State (2007-11)

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Fuhr

G Jacob Theut — Northeastern (2016-18), Alabama-Huntsville (2018-19)

D Jake Newton — Northeastern (2009-10)

F Mitch Fossier — Maine (2016-20)

F Landon Smith — Quinnipiac (2014-18)

D Zack Kamrass — UMass-Lowell (2011-15)

Ryan Barrow (18) of Denver controls the puck between Trevor Gooch (2) and Mason Bergh (15) of Colorado College Saturday during the NCHC third-place game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Team Johnston

F Chad Costello — Northeastern (2006-08)

F Bobby Farnham — Brown (2008-12)

D Mike Lundin — Maine (2003-07)

F Eddie Matsushima — Wisconsin-River Falls (2015-19)

F Trevor Gooch — Colorado College (2015-19)

Team LeClair

G Max Milosek — Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2014-18)

F Brandon Hawkins — Bowling Green (2014-16), Northeastern (2017-19)

D Ian McCoshen — Boston College (2013-16)

D Colton Saucerman — Northeastern (2012-16)

F Tim Coffman — Utica College (2008-12)

F Colin Theisen — Notre Dame (2017-21), Arizona State (2021-22)

St. Cloud State defenseman Seamus Donohue (3) make a pass against North Dakota in the third period Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Team Mullen

G Parker Milner — Boston College (2009-13)

D Patrick Mullen — Denver (2005-09)

F Joe Whitney — Boston College (2007-11)

F Paul Carey — Boston College (2008-12)

D Seamus Donohue — Michigan Tech (2017-20), St. Cloud State (2020-22)

F Cam Brown — Maine (2013-17)

North Dakota defenseman Josh Rieger (20) and Denver's Hank Crone (37) skate in front of the Cherry Cricket advertisement on UND's bench. Rieger was at the Cherry Cricket when he found out he was playing Saturday night and he rushed to the arena. Courtesy of Shannon Valerio/University of Denver

Team Murphy

G Eamon McAdam — Penn State (2013-16)

F Hank Crone — Boston University (2017-18), Denver (2019-21), Northern Michigan (2021-22)

F Colton Hargrove — Western Michigan (2012-15)

D Mark Auk — Michigan Tech (2014-18)

F Derek Barach — Mercyhurst (2015-19)

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State's Ryan Poehling (11) takes the puck past Miami of Ohio's Gordie Green during the first period Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Team Patrick

G Evan Cowley — Denver (2013-17)

F Brandon Pirri — RPI (2009-10)

F Brian Flynn — Maine (2008-12)

F Gordie Green — Miami (2016-20)

F Alex Kile — Michigan (2013-17)

F Ty Pelton-Byce — Harvard (2016-18), Wisconsin (2019-21)