67 freshmen and first-year transfers earn Academic All-NCHC recognition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are 67 freshmen and first-year transfers who have earned Academic All-NCHC Team recognition for the 2022-23 school year. Those players have been added to the 117 who earned those honors in February.

Among the 67 newcomers, 43 were also tabbed NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes for exceptional academic achievement following completion of their first year at their current school.

To be eligible for the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team, a player must compile a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average (or better) and have completed a full academic year at their current institution. For NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, a play must attain a 3.5 cumulative GPA or better with a full year of academic studies.

Freshmen and first-year transfers were not eligible when the honors were first announced in late February, as they had not completed a full academic year. But with the 2022-23 academic calendar complete, the newcomers are now eligible to earn NCHC academic honors. Athletic success and playing time are not criteria for these awards.

In total, 174 NCHC student-athletes made the 2022-23 Academic All-Conference Team, including the 117 sophomores, juniors and seniors who were recognized on Feb. 22 . Among the 174 Academic All-Conference honorees, 105 student-athletes also earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition this past season with at least a 3.5 GPA, including the 62 sophomores, juniors and seniors announced in February. The 105 total NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes are the second-most in NCHC history, trailing only the 109 in 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among freshmen and first-year transfers only, Western Michigan led the way with 11 newcomers on the Academic All-Conference Team, followed by 10 each from Minnesota Duluth and Omaha. Denver and Miami each placed eight newcomers on the Academic All-Conference Team, while all eight teams had at least six newcomers honored.

Overall in 2022-23, Colorado College was tops among NCHC Academic All-Conference honorees with 27, while North Dakota was right behind with 26 representatives on the team. Omaha and Western Michigan saw 25 student-athletes each land on the Academic All-NCHC squad, while Denver had 24 and Miami 22. All teams had at least 16 student-athletes earn Academic All-Conference distinction.

Looking at Distinguished Scholar-Athletes among freshmen and first-year transfers, Western Michigan also led the way in 2022-23 with eight Bronco newcomers garnering the honor. Miami and Minnesota Duluth each saw seven newcomers named Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, while Denver had six. Omaha and St. Cloud State each placed five newcomers on the Distinguished Scholar-Athletes list.

As a whole in 2022-23, Colorado College also paced NCHC teams with 17 Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, one more than Omaha’s 16. North Dakota and Western Michigan each had 15 student-athletes named Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this past season, while all eight teams had at least nine Distinguished Scholar-Athletes on their roster in 2022-23.

The complete list of freshmen and first-year transfers who earned NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors in 2022-23 is below, with Distinguished Scholar-Athletes (3.5 cumulative GPA or better) noted in bold.

COLORADO COLLEGE

Cade Ahrenholz

Nikolai Charchenko

Noah Laba

Kaidan Mbereko

Noah Serdachny

Ethan Straky

Gleb Veremyev

DENVER

Kent Anderson

Tristan Broz

Casey Dornbach

Tristan Lemyre

Rieger Lorenz

Lucas Olvestad

Aidan Thompson

Jared Wright

MIAMI

Frankie Carogioiello

Zane Demsey

Max Dukovac

William Hallén

Axel Kumlin

Carter McPhail

Blake Mesenburg

John Waldron

ADVERTISEMENT

MINNESOTA DULUTH

Kyle Bettens

Riley Bodnarchuk

Derek Daschke

Aiden Dubinsky

Luke Johnson

Joey Pierce

Zach Sandy

Jack Smith

Ben Steeves

Matthew Thiessen

NORTH DAKOTA

Jackson Blake

Drew DeRidder

Dylan James

Owen McLaughlin

Ryan Sidorski

Ben Strinden

OMAHA

Michael Abgrall

Ray Fust

Jacob Guevin

Jake Kucharski

Simon Latkoczy

Griffin Ludtke

Cam Mitchell

Jake Pivonka

Tyler Rollwagen

Jacob Slipec

ST. CLOUD STATE

Dylan Anhorn

Dominic Basse

Grant Cruikshank

James Gray

Mason Reiners

Jack Rogers

Cooper Wylie