6 NCHC freshmen named to the Tim Taylor Award Watch List

Players from Colorado College, Denver Minnesota Duluth, Nebraska Omaha, North Dakota, Western Michigan make list for nation's top rookie

SCSU vs Colorado_478.jpg
Colorado College goaltender Kaidan Mbereko (33) blocks a shot against St. Cloud State in the first period Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 10, 2023 12:03 PM
Six freshmen from the NCHC have been named to the Tim Taylor Award Watch List by the Hockey Commissioners Association. There are 27 freshmen in NCAA Division I up for the honor.

The six are Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko, Denver forward Aidan Thompson, Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves, Nebraska Omaha goalie Simon Latkoczy, North Dakota forward Jackson Blake and Western Michigan forward Ryan McAllister.

Mbereko, who is from Aspen, Colo., is 6-11-1 with a 2.46 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and three shutouts for the Tigers. His save percentage is second among freshmen goalies, his GAA is third and he leads rookie goalies in shutouts. He was the NCHC Goaltender of the Month for November and December. Mbereko was a member of the bronze medal winning U.S. team at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Thompson, who is from Fort Collins, Colo., has five goals, 19 points, is a plus-11 and has four penalty minutes in 20 games for the Pioneers. A Chicago Blackhawks third-round draft pick, he was the NCHC Rookie of the Week in November.

Steeves, who is from Bedford, N.H., is tied for fourth in the nation in goals (17) and he is tied for first in power-play goals (10). He has 22 points, 24 penalty minutes and is a minus-6 in 26 games for the Bulldogs.

Latkoczy, who is from Trencin, Slovakia, was the HCA National Goaltender of the Month for January and has shutouts in his last two starts. Latkoczy is 7-2 with a .932 save percentage and 1.82 GAA in 11 games for the Mavericks. He is tied for second in the nation in save percentage and his GAA is third. He played for Slovakia in both the 2021 and 2022 World Junior Championships.

Blake, who is from Eden Prairie, Minn., is tied for sixth nationally among freshmen with 30 points. He has 12 goals, 18 assists, two penalty minutes and is a minus-8 in 27 games. His six power-play goals are tied for 10th in the nation. Blake, a fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, was the NCHC Rookie of the Month for January. Like Mbereko, he played for Team USA in the World Junior Championships.

McAllister, who is from London, Ontario, is second in the nation in points (40) and leads the nation in assists (29). McAllister was the NCHC Rookie of the Month for October and November. He is a plus-18 and has 14 penalty minutes in 30 games for the Broncos.

The Tim Taylor Award is voted on by assistant coaches in NCAA Division I men's hockey. Each school gets one vote for the National Rookie of the Year award, which will be announced April 7 during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
