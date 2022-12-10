SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
News reporting
6 Huskies have multipoint performances in win over RedHawks

Senior center Jami Krannila leads the way with two goals, two assists in 7-3 win over Miami for fourth-ranked SCSU.

Jami-Krannila-SCSU-vs-Princeton-0667
St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila (13) blocks a pass by Princeton's Matthew Thom during the second period Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 09, 2022 09:29 PM
OXFORD, Ohio — The fourth-ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team had three goals in the first period and three in the third period on its way to a 7-3 NCHC win over Miami on Friday at Goggin Ice Center.

The Huskies (7-2 NCHC, 14-3 overall) play the RedHawks (1-7-1, 5-10-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday (NCHC.tv) in the second game of the series and the last game for both teams before the holiday break.

Jami Krannila, a senior center from Nokia, Finland, had two goals and two assists to lead the Huskies. It was the fourth straight game that SCSU has scored five or more goals and it led to their sixth-straight win.

The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Dylan Anhorn, a senior defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, had two goals and an assist in the period for St. Cloud State.

Miami outscored the Huskies 3-1 in the second period to cut the deficit to one goal (4-3). John Waldron, a freshman from Batavia, Illinois, scored all three goals in the period for the RedHawks.

But SCSU regrouped in the third period to put the game away. Kyler Kupka scored a power-play goal at 1:29 to make it 5-3. Krannila picked up his second goal of the game at 8:17 and senior wing Zach Okabe added a power-play goal at 15:38 to finish the scoring.

The Huskies were 3-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Besides Anhorn and Krannila, the Huskies got multipoint games from Okabe (3), Miettinen (3), Kupka (2) and freshman Adam Ingram (2).

Okabe has four goals and two assists in his last two games, Anhorn has points in six straight games (three goals, six assists), Kupka has three goals and two assists since coming back from an appendectomy and graduate student center Grant Cruikshank had an assist to give him at least one point in six straight games. Cruikshank was also 18-3 on faceoffs.

Senior Jaxon Castor stopped 18 of 21 shots to pick up the win.

No. 4 SCSU 7, MIAMI 3

SCSU 3-1-3—7
Miami 0-3-0—3

First period scoring — 1. SCSU, Dylan Anhorn 4 (Adam Ingram 7, Kyler Kupka 8) :49 (pp); 2. SCSU, Jami Krannila 9 (Anhorn 16, Zach Okabe 8) 2:40; 3. SCSU, Anhorn 5 (Krannila 12, Veeti Miettinen 13) 7:54. Penalties — M, Matthew Barbolini (boarding) :30; M, Jack Clement (tripping) 6:54; SCSU, Mason Salquist (interference) 7:15; SCSU, Brendan Bushy (interference) 18:53.

Second period scoring — 4. M, John Waldron 7 (Red Savage 6, Barbolini 11) :26 (pp); 5. SCSU, Miettinen 5 (Ondrej Trejbal 4, Okabe 9) 3:39; 6. M, Waldron 8 (Barbolini 12, Zane Demsey 3) 7:21; 7. M, Waldron 9 (unassisted) 19:47. Penalties — SCSU, Chase Brand (hooking) 15:16.

Third period scoring — 8. SCSU, Kupka 5 (Grant Cruikshank 8, Ingram 8) 1:29 (pp); 9. SCSU, Krannila 10 (Miettinen 14) 8:17; 10. SCSU, Okabe 12 (Krannila 13, Jack Peart 13) 15:38 (pp). Penalties — M, Dylan Moulton (tripping) 1:18; SCSU, Krannila (tripping) 11:32; M, Hampus Rydqvist (hooking) 14:13; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (tripping) 16:12.

Goalie saves — SCSU: Jaxon Castor 5-4-9—18 (3 GA); M, Ludvig Persson 9-5-8—22 (7 GA).

Penalties-minutes — SCSU 5-10, M 4-8.

Power-play goals, opportunities — SCSU 3-4; M 1-5.

Faceoffs — SCSU 37-32.

Attendance — 1,213.

Referees — Timm Walsh, Ryan Hersey.

Linesmen — Troy Marrett, Eric Frank.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
