41 from NCHC named AHCA/Krampade All-American Scholars

There are 41 players from NCHC schools who have been named 2022-23 American Hockey Coaches Association/Krampade All-American Scholars.

To be considered for the honor, a player must have a 3.75 grade-point average for each semester and had to appear in 40% of the team’s games.

Nebraska Omaha led the conference with nine honorees followed by Denver (6), North Dakota (6), Miami (5), Minnesota Duluth (5), St. Cloud State (5) and Western Michigan (5).

Notable among the honorees was Western Michigan forward Jason Polin, who was previously named to the CCM/AHCA All-American second team for his on-ice play. Polin, who tied for the NCAA Division I lead in goals (30), was named the NCHC Forward of the Year and the NCHC Player of the Year. Polin was also a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Here are the NCHC players named All-American Scholars by school:

ADVERTISEMENT

DENVER (6)

Kent Anderson

Magnus Chrona

Matt Davis

Casey Dornbach

Kyle Mayhew

Jared Wright

MIAMI (5)

Zane Demsey

William Hallen

Blake Mesenburg

Logan Neaton

Ryan Savage

MINNESOTA DULUTH (5)

Riley Bodnarchuk

Tanner Laderoute

Zach Sandy

Jack Smith

Ben Steeves

NORTH DAKOTA (6)

Judd Caulfield

Ethan Frisch

Jakob Hellsten

Louis Jamernik V

Dylan James

Ben Strinden

NEBRASKA OMAHA (9)

Jimmy Glynn

Nolan Krenzen

Jake Kucharski

Victor Mancini

Matt Miller

Davis Pennington

Jake Pivonka

Kirby Proctor

Jack Randl

ST. CLOUD STATE (5)

Dominic Basse

Josh Luedtke

Mason Reiners

Jack Rogers

Aidan Spellacy

WESTERN MICHIGAN (5)

Jacob Bauer

Trevor Bishop

Aidan Fulp

Daniel Hilsendager

Jason Polin