41 from NCHC named AHCA/Krampade All-American Scholars
Nebraska Omaha leads the way with 9 players named.
There are 41 players from NCHC schools who have been named 2022-23 American Hockey Coaches Association/Krampade All-American Scholars.
To be considered for the honor, a player must have a 3.75 grade-point average for each semester and had to appear in 40% of the team’s games.
Nebraska Omaha led the conference with nine honorees followed by Denver (6), North Dakota (6), Miami (5), Minnesota Duluth (5), St. Cloud State (5) and Western Michigan (5).
Notable among the honorees was Western Michigan forward Jason Polin, who was previously named to the CCM/AHCA All-American second team for his on-ice play. Polin, who tied for the NCAA Division I lead in goals (30), was named the NCHC Forward of the Year and the NCHC Player of the Year. Polin was also a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
Here are the NCHC players named All-American Scholars by school:
DENVER (6)
Kent Anderson
Magnus Chrona
Matt Davis
Casey Dornbach
Kyle Mayhew
Jared Wright
MIAMI (5)
Zane Demsey
William Hallen
Blake Mesenburg
Logan Neaton
Ryan Savage
MINNESOTA DULUTH (5)
Riley Bodnarchuk
Tanner Laderoute
Zach Sandy
Jack Smith
Ben Steeves
NORTH DAKOTA (6)
Judd Caulfield
Ethan Frisch
Jakob Hellsten
Louis Jamernik V
Dylan James
Ben Strinden
NEBRASKA OMAHA (9)
Jimmy Glynn
Nolan Krenzen
Jake Kucharski
Victor Mancini
Matt Miller
Davis Pennington
Jake Pivonka
Kirby Proctor
Jack Randl
ST. CLOUD STATE (5)
Dominic Basse
Josh Luedtke
Mason Reiners
Jack Rogers
Aidan Spellacy
WESTERN MICHIGAN (5)
Jacob Bauer
Trevor Bishop
Aidan Fulp
Daniel Hilsendager
Jason Polin