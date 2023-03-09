3 Denver players, 1 each from SCSU, Western Michigan and North Dakota named to All-NCHC First Team

The NCHC regular season champion Denver Pioneers are well-represented on the First Team All-NCHC that was named on Tuesday.

Denver sophomore forward Massimo Rizzo, junior defenseman Mike Benning and senior goalie Magnus Chrona were among the six players named to the First Team. Joining them are Western Michigan senior forward Jason Polin, St. Cloud State senior forward Jami Krannila and North Dakota graduate student defenseman Chris Jandric.

On the Second Team are North Dakota junior forward Riese Gaber and freshman forward Jackson Blake, Denver sophomore forward Carter Mazur, St. Cloud State sophomore defenseman Jack Peart, Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and Colorado College freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko.

The honorable mention picks include Colorado College junior forward Hunter McCown, UMD freshman forward Ben Steeves, Nebraska Omaha senior forward Jack Randl, Western Michigan freshman forward Ryan McAllister, SCSU senior forward Zach Okabe, Denver sophomore defenseman Sean Behrens, SCSU senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn and UNO freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy.

Here is a look at the First Team:

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) flips the puck away from Western Michigan defenseman Michael Joyaux (3) with Broncos forward Jason Polin (14) keeping a close eye during the second period Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Polin (Holt, Mich.) was a unanimous selection to the team. His 29 points in NCHC play were second in the conference and he has 45 points on the season. His 17 goals in conference play are the third-most in conference history.

Denver forward Massimo Rizzo (13) keeps the puck from Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) during the first period Friday, March 18, 2022, in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Rizzo (Barnaby, British Columbia) had 12 out of 14 votes and led the NCHC in assists (20) and points (31) in 24 conference games. A Carolina Hurricanes draft pick, has 46 points in 36 overall games this season.

St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) passes the puck past Western Michigan forward Luke Grainger (9) in the third period Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Krannila (Nokia, Finland) had nine votes and matched Polin in goals (17) and points (29) in 24 conference games. He also led forwards in plus/minus (plus-17) in conference play. Overall, Krannila has 19 goals and 37 points in 34 games.

St. Cloud State defenseman Ondrej Trejbal (5) tries to steal the puck from Denver defenseman Mike Benning (20) in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Benning (St. Albert, Alberta) led NCHC defensemen in goals (9), was second in points (20) and second in plus/minus (plus-17) in 24 conference games. A Second Team All-NCHC pick as a sophomore and a Florida Panthers draft pick, Benning has 13 goals and 33 points in 36 overall games.

North Dakota defenseman Chris Jandric (7) skates the puck past St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) in the second period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Jandric (Prince George, British Columbia) led NCHC defensemen in points (21) and he was third among all skaters in assists (18) in 24 conference games. In 35 overall games, Jandric has 28 assists and 32 points.

Denver goaltender Magnus Chrona (30) deflects a shot by St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) in the first period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Chrona (Stockholm, Sweden) led all NCHC goalies with 17 wins in 22 conference starts. His 2.23 goals-against average in NCHC play was second and his .915 save percentage was third. A San Jose Sharks draft pick, Chrona is 22-7 with a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage in 30 overall games.

Here is a look at the Second Team:

Mazur (Jackson, Mich.) was fourth in the NCHC in goals (15) and had 24 points in 24 conference games. A Detroit Red Wings draft pick, Mazur has 22 goals and 35 points in 36 games overall.

Blake (Eden Prairie, Minn.) tied Polin and Krannila for most goals in NCHC play (17) and he tied for second in points (29) in 24 conference games. A Carolina Hurricanes draft pick, he has 15 goals and 40 points in 35 games overall.

Gaber (Gilbert Plains, Manitoba) tied for sixth in goals in NCHC play (13) and his 23 points in 24 conference games tied for eighth. Overall, Gaber has 19 goals and 34 points in 35 games.

Peart (Grand Rapids, Minn.) tied for second in points by a defenseman (20) and he tied Jandric for most assists among defensemen (18) in 22 conference games. Overall, the Minnesota Wild draft pick has 23 points and is a plus-13 in 32 games.

Mbereko (Aspen, Colo.) started in 22 of his team's 24 conference games and had three shutouts. His .930 save percentage in NCHC games was second and his 2.26 GAA was third and he led the NCHC in saves (609). Overall, Mbereko is 6-15-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage in 26 games.

Voting was conducted by the eight head coaches at each institution and eight media members, one covering each member school. Coaches and media voted for six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, awarding first-team votes for six players (three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender) and second-team votes for the other six selections. Three points were awarded for a first-team vote while one point was awarded for a second-team vote, with the most points at each position earning the honors. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players, making 15 first-place votes the maximum a player can receive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCHC will announce its individual award finalists on Thursday. Individual award winners will be announced at the NCHC Awards Celebration on March 16 in St. Paul on the eve of the 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

