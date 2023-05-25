15 NCHC players named to Academic All-District team

The College Sports Communicators announced the 2023 Academic All-District At-Large Teams this week. The NCHC had 15 players receive honors.

The team is selected by College Sports Communicators and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes in a variety of sports for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The 15 NCHC honorees hail from five of the eight schools, led by five from Western Michigan, which is the maximum allowed by CSC on the At-Large Team. Colorado College, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State each placed three on the Academic All-District Team, while Miami had one representative.

The 15 CSC Academic All-District Team members from the NCHC are:

Colorado College

Niklas Andrews, Junior, D

Stanley Cooley, So., F

Logan Will, Jr., F

Miami

Ryan Savage, Sr., F

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Duluth

Blake Biondi, Jr., F

Tanner Laderoute, Gr., F

Luke Loheit, Sr., F

St. Cloud State

Grant Cruikshank, Gr., F

Josh Luedtke, So., D

Aidan Spellacy, Gr., F

Western Michigan

Jacob Bauer, Jr., D

Trevor Bishop, Jr., F

Aidan Fulp, Jr., D

Luke Grainger, Jr., F

Daniel Hilsendager, Jr., D

To be nominated for Academic All-District, athletes must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution. Those nominated must have participated in at least 50% of the team's games during the season, completed one full calendar year at his/her current school and been on a college roster for that sport for two years. In the case of transfers, graduate students and two-year college graduates, the athlete must have have completed one full calendar year at the nominating college to be eligible.

Each school was limited to five nominees for the Men’s At-Large Team, which includes athletes from all NCAA sports except baseball, basketball, football, soccer, swimming & diving, tennis, and track & field/cross country (each of those sports has their own Academic All-District Teams).

All eligible nominees receive Academic All-District recognition and advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America At-Large honorees will be announced Wednesday, June 21. CSC, previously known as CoSIDA, serves as the voting body for Academic All-America Teams.