117 players named to Academic All-NCHC Team
To be eligible, players must have a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better, while having completed at least one full academic year at his current institution
The NCHC announced Wednesday that 117 of its players have been named to its Academic All-Conference Team and 62 of them have earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete status.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Conference Team, players must compile a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better, while having completed at least one full academic year at his current institution. Players that have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better are honored as NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes
Of the 62 players to earn NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors, 44 of them posted a cumulative GPA above 3.7, including 15 with a 3.9 GPA or better. Seven NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes carry a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA. Those Distinguished Scholar-Athletes with a perfect GPA through the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year include Colorado College sophomore Nate Schweitzer, North Dakota senior Judd Caulfield, North Dakota junior Louis Jamernik V, Omaha senior Jack Randl, Omaha juniors Jimmy Glynn and Matt Miller, and Western Michigan junior Aidan Fulp.
Colorado College leads NCHC teams with 15 Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this year, while North Dakota is second with 12 and Omaha has 11. Western Michigan has seven Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, while Denver saw six earn the distinction. All eight NCHC teams have at least three Distinguished Scholar-Athletes in 2022-23.
Among the 117 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team members, six schools placed at least 14 players on the team, led by 20 representatives each from Colorado College and North Dakota. Denver landed 16 players on the Academic All-NCHC Team, while Omaha had 15 make the team. Miami and Western Michigan have 14 Academic All-Conference Team members each. All eight schools had at least nine players honored on the 2022-23 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Seven players became five-time NCHC Academic All-Conference honorees this season: Colorado College’s Bryan Yoon, Denver’s Kyle Mayhew, Minnesota Duluth’s Tanner Laderoute, North Dakota’s Gavin Hain and Mark Senden, and St. Cloud State’s Spencer Meier and Micah Miller.
Among those on the Academic All-Conference Team, seven have already graduated with a bachelor’s degree from their institution and are currently in graduate school. Four of those seven were also Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this year: St. Cloud State’s Chase Brand, UMD’s Laderoute, and Denver’s Mayhew and Lane Krenzen.
While freshmen and first-year transfers, including graduate transfers, are not currently eligible for the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team or Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition (due to not having a full year at their current school), those freshmen and transfers that achieve a cumulative 3.0 GPA or better at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year will be added to the Academic All-Conference Team over the summer. Similarly, any freshmen or first-year transfers who compile a 3.5 GPA or better will be named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.
The 2022-23 NCHC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, chosen from senior Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, will be announced at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, which will be held at the St. Paul Event Center on March 16 in St. Paul. NCHC All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams, along with NCHC individual award finalists, will be announced the week prior from March 7-9.
All 117 members of the 2022-23 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team are listed below by school, with those also earning NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition in bold.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Nicklas Andrews
Jake Begley
Brett Chorske
Ray Christy
Tyler Coffey
Stanley Cooley
Patrick Cozzi
Chase Foley
Matthew Gleason
Connor Mayer
Hunter McKown
Tommy Middleton
Jack Millar
Noah Prokop
Chad Sasaki
Nate Schweitzer
Matt Vernon
Danny Weight
Logan Will
Bryan Yoon
DENVER
ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Benning
Shai Buium
Connor Caponi
Jack Caruso
Magnus Chrona
Matt Davis
Jack Devine
Brett Edwards
Carter King
Lane Krenzen
Justin Lee
Kyle Mayhew
Carter Mazur
Owen Ozar
Massimo Rizzo
McKade Webster
MIAMI
Joe Cassetti
Jack Clement
Nick Donato
Robby Drazner
Michael Holland
Dylan Moulton
Alex Murray
Logan Neaton
Jack Olmstead
Chase Pletzke
Hampus Rydqvist
Red Savage
Ryan Savage
John Sladic
MINNESOTA DULUTH
Blake Biondi
Will Francis
Owen Gallatin
Darian Gotz
Kyler Kleven
Tanner Laderoute
Luke Loheit
Carter Loney
Quinn Olson
NORTH DAKOTA
Carson Albrecht
Luke Bast
Judd Caulfield
Matteo Costantini
Ethan Frisch
Riese Gaber
Gavin Hain
Jakob Hellsten
Louis Jamernik V
Chris Jandric
Brent Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Kleven
Jackson Kunz
Dane Montgomery
Cooper Moore
Griffin Ness
Nick Portz
Jake Schmaltz
Mark Senden
NEBRASKA OMAHA
ADVERTISEMENT
Cameron Berg
Brock Bremer
Jimmy Glynn
Jake Harrison
Nolan Krenzen
Victor Mancini
Matt Miller
Ty Mueller
Davis Pennington
Kirby Proctor
Jack Randl
Nolan Sullivan
Jonny Tychonick
Tyler Weiss
Jacob Zab
ST. CLOUD STATE
Chase Brand
Jami Krannila
Josh Luedtke
Spencer Meier
Micah Miller
Joe Molenaar
Ryan Rosborough
Ondrej Trejbal
Brady Ziemer
WESTERN MICHIGAN
Jacob Bauer
Trevor Bishop
Aidan Fulp
Luke Grainger
Chad Hillebrand
Daniel Hilsendager
Cam Knuble
Hugh Larkin
Jason Polin
Jamie Rome
Max Sasson
Wyatt Schingoethe
Tim Washe
Dylan Wendt