117 players named to Academic All-NCHC Team

The NCHC announced Wednesday that 117 of its players have been named to its Academic All-Conference Team and 62 of them have earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete status.

To be eligible for the Academic All-Conference Team, players must compile a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better, while having completed at least one full academic year at his current institution. Players that have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better are honored as NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes

Of the 62 players to earn NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors, 44 of them posted a cumulative GPA above 3.7, including 15 with a 3.9 GPA or better. Seven NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes carry a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA. Those Distinguished Scholar-Athletes with a perfect GPA through the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year include Colorado College sophomore Nate Schweitzer, North Dakota senior Judd Caulfield, North Dakota junior Louis Jamernik V, Omaha senior Jack Randl, Omaha juniors Jimmy Glynn and Matt Miller, and Western Michigan junior Aidan Fulp.

Colorado College leads NCHC teams with 15 Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this year, while North Dakota is second with 12 and Omaha has 11. Western Michigan has seven Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, while Denver saw six earn the distinction. All eight NCHC teams have at least three Distinguished Scholar-Athletes in 2022-23.

Among the 117 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team members, six schools placed at least 14 players on the team, led by 20 representatives each from Colorado College and North Dakota. Denver landed 16 players on the Academic All-NCHC Team, while Omaha had 15 make the team. Miami and Western Michigan have 14 Academic All-Conference Team members each. All eight schools had at least nine players honored on the 2022-23 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team.

Seven players became five-time NCHC Academic All-Conference honorees this season: Colorado College’s Bryan Yoon, Denver’s Kyle Mayhew, Minnesota Duluth’s Tanner Laderoute, North Dakota’s Gavin Hain and Mark Senden, and St. Cloud State’s Spencer Meier and Micah Miller.

Among those on the Academic All-Conference Team, seven have already graduated with a bachelor’s degree from their institution and are currently in graduate school. Four of those seven were also Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this year: St. Cloud State’s Chase Brand, UMD’s Laderoute, and Denver’s Mayhew and Lane Krenzen.

While freshmen and first-year transfers, including graduate transfers, are not currently eligible for the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team or Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition (due to not having a full year at their current school), those freshmen and transfers that achieve a cumulative 3.0 GPA or better at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year will be added to the Academic All-Conference Team over the summer. Similarly, any freshmen or first-year transfers who compile a 3.5 GPA or better will be named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.

The 2022-23 NCHC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, chosen from senior Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, will be announced at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, which will be held at the St. Paul Event Center on March 16 in St. Paul. NCHC All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams, along with NCHC individual award finalists, will be announced the week prior from March 7-9.

All 117 members of the 2022-23 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team are listed below by school, with those also earning NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition in bold.

COLORADO COLLEGE

Nicklas Andrews

Jake Begley

Brett Chorske

Ray Christy

Tyler Coffey

Stanley Cooley

Patrick Cozzi

Chase Foley

Matthew Gleason

Connor Mayer

Hunter McKown

Tommy Middleton

Jack Millar

Noah Prokop

Chad Sasaki

Nate Schweitzer

Matt Vernon

Danny Weight

Logan Will

Bryan Yoon

DENVER

Mike Benning

Shai Buium

Connor Caponi

Jack Caruso

Magnus Chrona

Matt Davis

Jack Devine

Brett Edwards

Carter King

Lane Krenzen

Justin Lee

Kyle Mayhew

Carter Mazur

Owen Ozar

Massimo Rizzo

McKade Webster

MIAMI

Joe Cassetti

Jack Clement

Nick Donato

Robby Drazner

Michael Holland

Dylan Moulton

Alex Murray

Logan Neaton

Jack Olmstead

Chase Pletzke

Hampus Rydqvist

Red Savage

Ryan Savage

John Sladic

MINNESOTA DULUTH

Blake Biondi

Will Francis

Owen Gallatin

Darian Gotz

Kyler Kleven

Tanner Laderoute

Luke Loheit

Carter Loney

Quinn Olson

NORTH DAKOTA

Carson Albrecht

Luke Bast

Judd Caulfield

Matteo Costantini

Ethan Frisch

Riese Gaber

Gavin Hain

Jakob Hellsten

Louis Jamernik V

Chris Jandric

Brent Johnson

Kaleb Johnson

Tyler Kleven

Jackson Kunz

Dane Montgomery

Cooper Moore

Griffin Ness

Nick Portz

Jake Schmaltz

Mark Senden

NEBRASKA OMAHA

Cameron Berg

Brock Bremer

Jimmy Glynn

Jake Harrison

Nolan Krenzen

Victor Mancini

Matt Miller

Ty Mueller

Davis Pennington

Kirby Proctor

Jack Randl

Nolan Sullivan

Jonny Tychonick

Tyler Weiss

Jacob Zab

ST. CLOUD STATE

Chase Brand

Jami Krannila

Josh Luedtke

Spencer Meier

Micah Miller

Joe Molenaar

Ryan Rosborough

Ondrej Trejbal

Brady Ziemer

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Jacob Bauer

Trevor Bishop

Aidan Fulp

Luke Grainger

Chad Hillebrand

Daniel Hilsendager

Cam Knuble

Hugh Larkin

Jason Polin

Jamie Rome

Max Sasson

Wyatt Schingoethe

Tim Washe

Dylan Wendt