Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

117 players named to Academic All-NCHC Team

To be eligible, players must have a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better, while having completed at least one full academic year at his current institution

NCHC logo.jpg
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 22, 2023 02:50 PM

The NCHC announced Wednesday that 117 of its players have been named to its Academic All-Conference Team and 62 of them have earned NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete status.

To be eligible for the Academic All-Conference Team, players must compile a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average or better, while having completed at least one full academic year at his current institution. Players that have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better are honored as NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes

Of the 62 players to earn NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors, 44 of them posted a cumulative GPA above 3.7, including 15 with a 3.9 GPA or better. Seven NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athletes carry a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA. Those Distinguished Scholar-Athletes with a perfect GPA through the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year include Colorado College sophomore Nate Schweitzer, North Dakota senior Judd Caulfield, North Dakota junior Louis Jamernik V, Omaha senior Jack Randl, Omaha juniors Jimmy Glynn and Matt Miller, and Western Michigan junior Aidan Fulp.

Colorado College leads NCHC teams with 15 Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this year, while North Dakota is second with 12 and Omaha has 11. Western Michigan has seven Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, while Denver saw six earn the distinction. All eight NCHC teams have at least three Distinguished Scholar-Athletes in 2022-23.

Among the 117 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team members, six schools placed at least 14 players on the team, led by 20 representatives each from Colorado College and North Dakota. Denver landed 16 players on the Academic All-NCHC Team, while Omaha had 15 make the team. Miami and Western Michigan have 14 Academic All-Conference Team members each. All eight schools had at least nine players honored on the 2022-23 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven players became five-time NCHC Academic All-Conference honorees this season: Colorado College’s Bryan Yoon, Denver’s Kyle Mayhew, Minnesota Duluth’s Tanner Laderoute, North Dakota’s Gavin Hain and Mark Senden, and St. Cloud State’s Spencer Meier and Micah Miller.

Among those on the Academic All-Conference Team, seven have already graduated with a bachelor’s degree from their institution and are currently in graduate school. Four of those seven were also Distinguished Scholar-Athletes this year: St. Cloud State’s Chase Brand, UMD’s Laderoute, and Denver’s Mayhew and Lane Krenzen.

While freshmen and first-year transfers, including graduate transfers, are not currently eligible for the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team or Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition (due to not having a full year at their current school), those freshmen and transfers that achieve a cumulative 3.0 GPA or better at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year will be added to the Academic All-Conference Team over the summer. Similarly, any freshmen or first-year transfers who compile a 3.5 GPA or better will be named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.

The 2022-23 NCHC Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, chosen from senior Distinguished Scholar-Athletes, will be announced at the annual NCHC Awards Celebration, which will be held at the St. Paul Event Center on March 16 in St. Paul. NCHC All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams, along with NCHC individual award finalists, will be announced the week prior from March 7-9.

All 117 members of the 2022-23 NCHC Academic All-Conference Team are listed below by school, with those also earning NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition in bold.

COLORADO COLLEGE

Nicklas Andrews
Jake Begley
Brett Chorske
Ray Christy
Tyler Coffey
Stanley Cooley
Patrick Cozzi
Chase Foley
Matthew Gleason
Connor Mayer
Hunter McKown
Tommy Middleton
Jack Millar
Noah Prokop
Chad Sasaki
Nate Schweitzer
Matt Vernon
Danny Weight
Logan Will
Bryan Yoon

DENVER

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Benning
Shai Buium
Connor Caponi
Jack Caruso
Magnus Chrona
Matt Davis
Jack Devine
Brett Edwards
Carter King
Lane Krenzen
Justin Lee
Kyle Mayhew
Carter Mazur
Owen Ozar
Massimo Rizzo
McKade Webster

MIAMI

Joe Cassetti
Jack Clement
Nick Donato
Robby Drazner
Michael Holland
Dylan Moulton
Alex Murray
Logan Neaton
Jack Olmstead
Chase Pletzke
Hampus Rydqvist
Red Savage
Ryan Savage
John Sladic

MINNESOTA DULUTH

Blake Biondi
Will Francis
Owen Gallatin
Darian Gotz
Kyler Kleven
Tanner Laderoute
Luke Loheit
Carter Loney
Quinn Olson

NORTH DAKOTA

Carson Albrecht
Luke Bast
Judd Caulfield
Matteo Costantini
Ethan Frisch
Riese Gaber
Gavin Hain
Jakob Hellsten
Louis Jamernik V
Chris Jandric
Brent Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
Tyler Kleven
Jackson Kunz
Dane Montgomery
Cooper Moore
Griffin Ness
Nick Portz
Jake Schmaltz
Mark Senden

NEBRASKA OMAHA

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Berg
Brock Bremer
Jimmy Glynn
Jake Harrison
Nolan Krenzen
Victor Mancini
Matt Miller
Ty Mueller
Davis Pennington
Kirby Proctor
Jack Randl
Nolan Sullivan
Jonny Tychonick
Tyler Weiss
Jacob Zab

ST. CLOUD STATE

Chase Brand
Jami Krannila
Josh Luedtke
Spencer Meier
Micah Miller
Joe Molenaar
Ryan Rosborough
Ondrej Trejbal
Brady Ziemer

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Jacob Bauer
Trevor Bishop
Aidan Fulp
Luke Grainger
Chad Hillebrand
Daniel Hilsendager
Cam Knuble
Hugh Larkin
Jason Polin
Jamie Rome
Max Sasson
Wyatt Schingoethe
Tim Washe
Dylan Wendt

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0459.jpg
NCHC
NCHC recap: Western Michigan sweeps to set up massive series, UMD gives itself a shot at home ice with split
Second-place Broncos will play host to first-place Pioneers this weekend with five points separating them.
February 20, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
021923 UND2.jpg
NCHC
UND only has a tie to show for strong performance against St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks held the No. 6 Huskies to just 13 shots on goal, their lowest in three-and-a-half years.
February 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
TS6_3590_1.JPG
NCHC
Bulldogs hang on to win Rocky Mountain barnburner, 6-5 over Denver
The Pioneers nearly rallied back from a three-goal deficit to start the third, but the second goal of the night for Ben Steeves and third power play goal for UMD was the difference.
February 18, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Jesse Jacques
NCHC
Despite plenty of chances, Bulldogs come up empty on power play, fall 6-2 at Denver
After having to kill penalties early, UMD was on the power play for nine minutes in the second and third periods, putting 11 shots on goal.
February 18, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
021823 Gaber.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber checks off bucket-list item, drives stirring comeback win over St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks junior forward scored the tying goal with an extra attacker and the winner in overtime.
February 17, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
1xc9ycf97JtwU8lvqZlWcsWBZyHMQARfM
NCHC
NCHC announces its All-Decade First Team from fan vote
Two players each from Denver, UMD, one each from SCSU, UND receive recognition. An Honorable Mention All-Decade Team is also unveiled.
February 17, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0194.jpg
NCHC
Hatten: Breaking down the SCSU, Omaha, Western Michigan scramble for second place in the NCHC
The Broncos and Mavericks go into the home stretch surging, while the Huskies are looking to get their mojo back.
February 17, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2414313+032516.S.GFH_.UNDHOCKEY 14 copy.jpg
NCHC
Former UND captain Gage Ausmus diagnosed with cancer, shares message for others
Ausmus had one surgery in January and has another scheduled for March. He says, 'If you feel something, just go in. You don't want it to get worse.'
February 16, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Denver_0028.jpg
NCHC
Mason Salquist's perseverance, hard work have paid off in key minutes with SCSU
Former Grand Forks Red River High School forward did not have an easy road to Division I. In juniors, he played on the 4th line in the NAHL, got cut three times by the Fargo Force, suffered injuries.
February 16, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-13-391243.jpg
NCHC
Timing of bye week may be just the break SCSU needed
R.J. Enga, who works with the forwards, discusses the Huskies, helps preview this weekend's series at North Dakota and talks about some key areas of practice on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
February 16, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Omaha Mavericks assistant coach Paul Jerrard dies at 57
One of college hockey's most respected coaches dead after lengthy battle with cancer
February 16, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
NCHC
Where UND hockey stands with three weeks to go in the regular season
The Fighting Hawks host St. Cloud State this weekend, travel to Colorado College next weekend, then conclude with a home series against Omaha.
February 13, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
NCHC
Defensive miscues cost UND in series-opening loss to Denver
The Pioneers used two goals from Carter Mazur to beat the Fighting Hawks 5-3 in Magness Arena.
February 11, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
120920.S.GFH.UNDpux c09.JPG
NCHC
NCHC announces its All-Decade Second Team from fan vote
St. Cloud State, North Dakota, Omaha and Minnesota Duluth are represented by former players after a two-week fan vote.
February 10, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten