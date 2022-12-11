1-0 win for Colorado College over Nebraska Omaha – Hunter McKown was the hero

Colorado College won its home game against Nebraska Omaha 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Hunter McKown in the second period. The third period remained goalless.

Colorado College's Hunter McKown scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Hunter McKown scored the first goal assisted by Bryan Yoon and Ryan Beck .

Coming up:

The Tigers hosts Princeton on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Mavericks will face St. Lawrence at home on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. CST.