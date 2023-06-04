NCAA Division I council approves updates and changes to official visit rules

The NCAA Division I Council has approved a couple of updates that will affect prospective men's and women's college hockey athletes.

The biggest change implemented after the April meeting is a rule regarding official visits to Division I programs. Athletes used to have a limit of five official visits over their recruiting window, but it has now been approved that starting July 1, 2023, that there will not be a limit on the number of official visits one can make. Hockey players will not be able to make repeat official visits to the same school though, so that rule stays the same (unless there is a change in the head coach of the program).

This will allow prospective recruits to explore more programs before announcing their commitment. Official visits can last no longer than a two-night stay. Schools are allowed to cover costs related to travel, transportation, meals, and some entertainment for up to two family members per prospect on their visit.

There were also changes made to the NCAA's rules on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee that will be implemented starting in August, but those rules may or may not affect college hockey players. The NCAA is trying to get more student-athletes involved in decision making and will now require all Division I schools and conferences to, according to the NCAA website ;



'Appoint at least one senior staff member to oversee the respective SAAC'

'Establish an executive team (at minimum, to include a chair and vice chair) for the SAAC'

'Include at least one college athlete in special issues committees that are considering issues that directly impact student-athletes'

You can read about all of the changes that were made on the NCAA's press release, here .

