Myers: Playoff hockey, in Florida, provides Gophers a chance to weather storms and create them

TAMPA, Fla. — The German word for lightning is “blitz.” And in the home rink of a team called the Lightning, Boston University found itself in the midst of an all-out blitz just seconds into the opening game of the Frozen Four on Thursday.

The Terriers looked like they didn’t belong on the same ice as the Gophers for the first 10 minutes of this one, with Minnesota dominating the space between the blue line and the goal line, forcing BU goalie Drew Commesso to be both a gladiator and an acrobat.

In Florida, there are two kinds of storms: the hurricanes that can last days and leave destruction in their wake, and run-of-the-mill thunderstorms that make a lot of noise and bright flashes of light and dump buckets of rain, but are gone 15 minutes later.

Although they emerged from the opening 20 minutes up by a goal, the Gophers’ blitz proved to be the second kind of Florida storm. Like a dog that hides under the bed when thunder crashes, then wants to play 10 minutes later, the Terriers seemed stunned by the Gophers’ early pressure, but they survived.

The opening period ended with Minnesota up 2-1 on a pair of power play goals, but there was a sense that BU had survived the worst of the storm. Especially after a Logan Cooley goal that would have given the Gophers a two-goal advantage was disallowed.

The middle period began and what Floridians who live near the beach would likely call a red tide hit the building. The Terriers tied the game on the power play. They kept testing the Minnesota defense. And near the halfway point of the game, while they had not taken the lead on the scoreboard, the Terriers were out-shooting Minnesota 9-1 for the period. Another storm had rolled in from the Gulf of Mexico, and this time the Gophers were the ones seeking shelter.

These are the four best teams in the country. We’re playing a good team. You don’t think they’re going to have pushback? ... Sometimes they just need to hear it. I’m just reiterating things they already know, but they’ve got to hear it. Gophers assistant coach Ben Gordon to the team

They also sought advice from assistant coach Ben Gordon, who was doing his best to instill a “this too shall pass” attitude.

“I turned to Gordo and said, ‘What’s going on?’ We were getting hemmed (in) a couple shifts,” said Gophers forward Aaron Huglen, who finished with two assists. “They had their pushes, that’s just how the game goes. You’ve got to weather the storm.

Huglen is from Roseau, Minnesota, and played junior hockey in Fargo, so he has a wealth of inclement weather experience. Gordon is from International Falls, two hours due east of Huglen’s hometown on Highway 11, and knows a little about hunkering down as well.

“All I said is, ‘This is where we’re at. This is what it’s going to be,’” Gordon said. “These are the four best teams in the country. We’re playing a good team. You don’t think they’re going to have pushback? ... Sometimes they just need to hear it. I’m just reiterating things they already know, but they’ve got to hear it.”

The Gophers heard the message. They weathered the red storm. They let the Terriers take uncharacteristic penalties. They scored on the power play. They got contributions from young players and veterans. They played like the deeper, more talented team that they are in the final 20 minutes, scoring the game’s last four goals, and cruising into the Minnesota program’s first NCAA title game appearance in nine years.

A huddle of Minnesota Gophers celebrated a first period goal versus Boston University in their Frozen Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

As the tournament’s top seed, the Gophers get the biggest locker room inside Amalie Arena. That is the one from which the Lightning have launched three successful runs at the Stanley Cup in the three decades since the NHL first came to the Sunshine State. The NCAA has done lots of work to cover the blue lightning bolt logo with Gophers logos, but maybe that is a perfect metaphor for the kind of hockey needed to win two games in April.

Like those covered-up logos in the Gophers locker room, thunder and lightning seems to always be lurking in this part of the world, and the need to weather a storm on the ice can come out of nowhere.

It has been sunny and warm in Tampa, so much so that when Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was asked if he’d need to keep an eye on his players for the next 24 hours to make sure they’re not sunburned by Saturday, he had a quick reply.

“They need to keep an eye on me,” Motzko said, to roars of laughter in the media room. Then he went back to that spacious NHL locker room and got back to his team.

As they seek the Minnesota program’s first national title on Saturday, the Gophers’ opponents should prepare for a storm or two. And whichever blue and gold team Minnesota faces should maybe even be ready for a hurricane.