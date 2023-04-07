Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Myers: Playoff hockey, in Florida, provides Gophers a chance to weather storms and create them

Much like thunder and lightning that rolls in from the Gulf of Mexico, momentum came in noisy waves in the Gophers' Florida Frozen Four-opening win. Learning to ride out tough times meant victory.

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrated a goal in their win over the Boston University Terriers in a Frozen Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Today at 8:30 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — The German word for lightning is “blitz.” And in the home rink of a team called the Lightning, Boston University found itself in the midst of an all-out blitz just seconds into the opening game of the Frozen Four on Thursday.

The Terriers looked like they didn’t belong on the same ice as the Gophers for the first 10 minutes of this one, with Minnesota dominating the space between the blue line and the goal line, forcing BU goalie Drew Commesso to be both a gladiator and an acrobat.

In Florida, there are two kinds of storms: the hurricanes that can last days and leave destruction in their wake, and run-of-the-mill thunderstorms that make a lot of noise and bright flashes of light and dump buckets of rain, but are gone 15 minutes later.

Although they emerged from the opening 20 minutes up by a goal, the Gophers’ blitz proved to be the second kind of Florida storm. Like a dog that hides under the bed when thunder crashes, then wants to play 10 minutes later, the Terriers seemed stunned by the Gophers’ early pressure, but they survived.

The opening period ended with Minnesota up 2-1 on a pair of power play goals, but there was a sense that BU had survived the worst of the storm. Especially after a Logan Cooley goal that would have given the Gophers a two-goal advantage was disallowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The middle period began and what Floridians who live near the beach would likely call a red tide hit the building. The Terriers tied the game on the power play. They kept testing the Minnesota defense. And near the halfway point of the game, while they had not taken the lead on the scoreboard, the Terriers were out-shooting Minnesota 9-1 for the period. Another storm had rolled in from the Gulf of Mexico, and this time the Gophers were the ones seeking shelter.

These are the four best teams in the country. We’re playing a good team. You don’t think they’re going to have pushback? ... Sometimes they just need to hear it. I’m just reiterating things they already know, but they’ve got to hear it.
Gophers assistant coach Ben Gordon to the team

They also sought advice from assistant coach Ben Gordon, who was doing his best to instill a “this too shall pass” attitude.

“I turned to Gordo and said, ‘What’s going on?’ We were getting hemmed (in) a couple shifts,” said Gophers forward Aaron Huglen, who finished with two assists. “They had their pushes, that’s just how the game goes. You’ve got to weather the storm.

Huglen is from Roseau, Minnesota, and played junior hockey in Fargo, so he has a wealth of inclement weather experience. Gordon is from International Falls, two hours due east of Huglen’s hometown on Highway 11, and knows a little about hunkering down as well.

“All I said is, ‘This is where we’re at. This is what it’s going to be,’” Gordon said. “These are the four best teams in the country. We’re playing a good team. You don’t think they’re going to have pushback? ... Sometimes they just need to hear it. I’m just reiterating things they already know, but they’ve got to hear it.”

The Gophers heard the message. They weathered the red storm. They let the Terriers take uncharacteristic penalties. They scored on the power play. They got contributions from young players and veterans. They played like the deeper, more talented team that they are in the final 20 minutes, scoring the game’s last four goals, and cruising into the Minnesota program’s first NCAA title game appearance in nine years.

2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
A huddle of Minnesota Gophers celebrated a first period goal versus Boston University in their Frozen Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

As the tournament’s top seed, the Gophers get the biggest locker room inside Amalie Arena. That is the one from which the Lightning have launched three successful runs at the Stanley Cup in the three decades since the NHL first came to the Sunshine State. The NCAA has done lots of work to cover the blue lightning bolt logo with Gophers logos, but maybe that is a perfect metaphor for the kind of hockey needed to win two games in April.

MORE 2023 FROZEN FOUR COVERAGE:
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
April 07, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Frank Serratore.jpg
Men's College
Air Force head coach Frank Serratore analyzes Gophers' win over Terriers
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the power-play unit and the high-end talent the Gophers deploy
April 06, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Higgins.jpg
Men's College
Tampa Bay Sports Commission official talks about hosting Frozen Four
Jess Myers from The Rink Live asks executive director Rob Higgins about the process and benefits of hosting college hockey's showcase event
April 06, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Men's College
On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa
College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman
April 06, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Anna Behning and Mick Hatten.png
Men's College
A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
April 06, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Quinnipiac.jpg
Men's College
Quinnipiac vs. Michigan matchup is a contrast in styles, name recognition
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
April 05, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
April 05, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win
April 05, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
Men's College
Live blog: Following the Frozen Four week in Tampa
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

Like those covered-up logos in the Gophers locker room, thunder and lightning seems to always be lurking in this part of the world, and the need to weather a storm on the ice can come out of nowhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been sunny and warm in Tampa, so much so that when Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was asked if he’d need to keep an eye on his players for the next 24 hours to make sure they’re not sunburned by Saturday, he had a quick reply.

“They need to keep an eye on me,” Motzko said, to roars of laughter in the media room. Then he went back to that spacious NHL locker room and got back to his team.

As they seek the Minnesota program’s first national title on Saturday, the Gophers’ opponents should prepare for a storm or two. And whichever blue and gold team Minnesota faces should maybe even be ready for a hurricane.

Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 06, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG_1909_1_81042ea6-99a7-417f-8269-ab73efa6ab03.jpg
Men's College
From the hockey insiders, a 'what to do, see, eat and experience' guide to Tampa Bay
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
April 03, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1400-LIBSYN.jpg
Men's College
College Hockey Today: Previewing the Frozen Four
Brad and Jayson break down the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four.
March 30, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hobey 2023 is a B1G deal with Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli named finalists
Two from Minnesota and one from Michigan are the trio remaining in contention for college hockey's top individual honor, which will be handed out April 7 in Tampa.
March 30, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT