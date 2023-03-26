Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Myers: Brodzinski's late-season heater earns a Florida trip for his family -- divided loyalties and all

There have always been Gopher factions and Husky factions in the Brodzinski family. As youngest son Bryce lit up Fargo, the red and black stayed tucked away.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Bryce Brodzinski (22) fires a shot for a goal against St. Cloud State during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum
Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Today at 9:24 PM

FARGO – Michael Brodzinski Sr., known in hockey circles as “Big Mike” (as opposed to his son, the former Minnesota Gopher, who is just “Michael”) offered smiles and friendly handshakes in the lobby of Scheels Arena prior to Saturday’s Fargo Regional title game.

It pitted his two favorite teams against one another. Big Mike played for the Huskies and had two sons – Easton and Jonny – play at St. Cloud State under Bob Motzko. Michael Jr. was the family’s odd duck for a time, taking 35W south (rather than 94 west) from the family home in Blaine to play for Don Lucia’s Gophers.

Michael played in a NCAA title game with Minnesota in 2014, and maybe earned the family’s biggest prize during his days in Dinkytown when he asked a talented member of the Gophers women’s team out on a date. In the summer of 2022, Olympic gold medalist Dani Cameranesi and Michael were married. Rumor has it that several college hockey coaches have already inquired to see if the couple might start a family someday, and if so, might their child be interested in a hockey scholarship.

Bryce, who was Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey in 2019 and was named USA Today’s prep athlete of the year (in all sports, for the entire nation) that summer, was committed to follow two-thirds of his brothers upstream on the Mississippi River to the land of the Huskies, but changed his plans when Motzko went from St. Cloud State to Minnesota five years ago this week.

Thanks to his older brothers, Bryce grew up going to “the Herb” on the south end of the St. Cloud State campus to watch college hockey when he was a teen. Now a senior for the Gophers, Bryce got to play a game there in early January and joked beforehand that even with no more Brodzinski brothers in red and black, Big Mike would more than likely be wearing some piece of Huskies gear at the rink.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the arena lobby during warmups, prior to the Gophers' 4-1 win, Big Mike wore a white Minnesota hoodie. When a reporter asked to see what t-shirt the Brodzinski family patriarch had on under his sweatshirt, Big Mike flashed a devilish grin and said no. Then he showed the back pocket of his jeans, and the red Huskies fan towel tucked in there, out of sight. In the Brodzinski family, water (the frozen kind) is apparently thicker than blood.

Divided allegiances notwithstanding, this hockey dad clearly had three more wins in mind for the youngest of his quartet of sons.

“I told Bryce this morning that I always dreamed that Jonny or Easton would win a national title with the Huskies,” Big Mike said. “But now it’s his turn.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Breaking News
Men's College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Gophers win in Fargo.
March 25, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
2023010720-22-020540.jpg
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Keeping the Gophers sound in mind and body is a job at which Jeff Winslow excels
Hockey might be getting safer, thanks in part to better gear and smarter play, but also thanks to people like the Minnesota Gophers' trainer, who is a trusted member of the team in his 14th season.
March 24, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-10-330039.jpg
Men's College
Fargo to Tampa: Huskies, Gophers to battle for spot in Frozen Four
The teams split a nonconference series during the regular season, will meet with the season on the line on Saturday
March 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
Top-seeded Minnesota scored eight unanswered goals to punctuate a first-round win over the Golden Griffins.
March 23, 2023 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Myers: Gophers toss the pretty, embrace the gritty to get one step closer to the shiny stuff
Springtime in the northland can be a grind, especially if you want to win college hockey games. The Minnesota Gophers needed about 25 minutes to be reminded of that, and then things got simple.
March 23, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Live Blog Gophers Bspot.jpg
Men's College
Live blog from Fargo regional: Minnesota vs. Canisius, 8 p.m.
The Minnesota Gophers face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 8 p.m. in an NCAA regional game at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
March 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Trevor_Large action vs RIT 1-4-20.jpg
Men's College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
Making just their second-ever NCAA playoff appearance, the Canisius Golden Griffins face top-ranked Minnesota with an attitude and a game designed to give their well-rested opponent fits.
March 22, 2023 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSCN0306.JPG
Men's College
Fargo regional notebook: Mavericks one period short, but seeking to play 12 more
Sights and sounds from Wednesday's practice day at Scheels Arena, where Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Canisius all seek two wins and a trip to Florida for the Frozen Four.
March 22, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
PHOTO: Scheels Arena outside
Men's College
Scheels Arena expecting capacity crowd for Fargo regional despite rumors of unused tickets
Canisius, Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State are set to take the ice Thursday for the opening round of the NCAA tournament
March 21, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza

The Gophers and Huskies split their games earlier in the season. Bryce didn’t have a point either night. That has generally been typical of his time as a Gopher – streaky. Motzko likes to say that Brodzinski may take a while to get going, but once he starts scoring, he doesn’t stop. This season has been an exception to that rule.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota's Bryce Brodzinski celebrates his first period goal against St. Cloud State during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum

After a productive stretch in late January and early February, Bryce entered the NCAA playoffs with just two points in his previous seven games. He came to Fargo – a place where spring weather is stubbornly refusing to make an appearance just yet – in need of a warm-up. And in the third period versus a stubborn Canisius team, he found it, recording his first career hat trick.

Bryce joked that the only difference this week was his linemate Jaxon Nelson yelling in his ear to shoot the puck more often.

On Saturday, as if to prove Motzko — the coach of 75% of the Brodzinski brothers — right, Bryce didn’t stop scoring once he started, giving the Gophers a 1-0 lead less than seven minutes into the opening period. All season, he has played the role of shooter on the Gophers’ second line, alongside the muscle (Jaxon Nelson) and the brains (Mason Nevers).

IMG-2350.jpg
Mike and Kathy Brodzinski were all smiles in the lobby of Sheels Arena, flanking their son Bryce, after he was named most outstanding player in the Fargo Regional following the Minnesota Gophers' 4-1 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live

The Gophers survived a determined Huskies team and a spate of penalties to win their 28th game of the season. Bryce was named the regional’s most outstanding player. Big Mike’s red towel stayed out of sight in his back pocket. If he was wearing a Huskies t-shirt, it never made an appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's where he played and that's something he's proud of. I know the towel will be strapped to his golf bag at the start of the summer," Bryce said after the game. "He's got about 15 golf towels and about 15 of them are St. Cloud towels."

The Brodzinski family will be heading to Florida in 10 days or so, looking for two more Gophers wins, and that elusive first NCAA title for one of their boys. Which will present a challenge for Big Mike.

It will be much more difficult to conceal a Huskies t-shirt beneath a Gophers golf shirt.

Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Boston University vs Cornell - RickWilsonPhotography
Men's College
Boston University holds off Cornell to earn Frozen Four trip
The Big Red made it interesting late with an extra attacker, but the Terriers advanced out of regionals for the first time since a national runner-up finish in 2015.
March 25, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
2022 Frozen Four - Michigan vs Denver
Men's College
Wolverines continue offensive explosion and score 11 in tournament win over Colgate
Michigan records seven-goal second period in blowout win over Raiders. Wolverines set to face Penn State for trip to Tampa
March 24, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A player wearing a navy blue and yellow jersey tackles a player from the opposing team along the boards.
Men's College
Quinnipiac breezes past Merrimack in Bridgeport Regional semifinal
The Bobcats are headed to a regional final for the second consecutive season as they pull off a strong win over the Warriors
March 24, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Gophers vs Penn State_1658.jpg
Men's College
Penn State puts up an 8-spot in Allentown in dominating win over Michigan Tech
Nittany Lions continue Big Ten scoring explosion with eight goals in dominant win over the Michigan Tech Huskies
March 24, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT