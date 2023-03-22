Sponsored By
Men's College

Minot State wins third ACHA men's Division I title

Sophomore forward Josh Pederson’s goal is enough as Beavers goaltender Jake Anthony stops all 19 shots.

Minot pederson anthony.jpg
Minot State's Josh Pederson, left, and goaltender Jake Anthony.
Contributed / Minot State Athletics
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 5:55 PM

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — When Minot State plays Denver and Colorado College in December, the Beavers will be doing it as the reigning American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I champions.

Sophomore forward Josh Pederson’s goal, his 11th of the season, was enough as Minot State beat Adrian College 1-0 on Tuesday night at the New England Sports Center, capturing the Murdoch Cup.

"It was pretty special, obviously, I mean, just to kind of see the culmination of 7 1/2 months of hard work," Minot State head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk said. "You know, the pay off was pretty darn special. This has been an incredibly special group to me as a coach."

Beavers goaltender Jake Anthony stopped 19 shots for the win.

"It was unbelievable," Waselenchuk said. "I mean, he's been our our backbone all season long and he puts in the work, like he prepares the right way and he does things the right way and to see him not only get a win last night, but get a shutout in the national final was was pretty unbelievable. I couldn't be more proud of Jake."

Pederson, of White Rock, British Columbia, scored at 17:35 of the second period with assists going to Reece Henry and Wayde Johannesson.

Minot State graduate student forward Davis Sheldon was named the tournament's MVP. He scored four goals and picked up an assist in the tournament.

Next season, Minot State will play the Pioneers and Tigers of the NCHC in NCAA Division I in exhibition games.

It was Minot State's third national title, the last coming in 2019. It is now tied with North Dakota State, which won three ACHA Division I championships in the early 1990s.

In 2021, Adrian beat Minot State in the championship, keeping the Beavers from repeating as champion as COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 tournament.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
