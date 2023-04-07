Michigan's Adam Fantilli crowned Hobey Baker Award winner

TAMPA, Fla. — University of Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named the 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner.

Fantilli helped lead the Wolverines to the Frozen Four, leads NCAA Division I in points with 65 and is tied for the national lead in goals with 30.

He was also named the winner of the Tim Taylor Award as the nation's top freshman and was named an AHCA All-America West First Team selection on Friday. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

Fantilli, an 18-year-old from Nobleton, Ontario, is expected to be taken with the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Level Draft. Fantilli's college season ended on Thursday with a 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac University in the NCAA semifinals.

Fantilli beat out two University of Minnesota forwards to win the award. Gophers freshman forward Logan Cooley and sophomore forward Matthew Knies were the other finalists for the honor. The Gophers advanced to the national championship game with a 6-2 win over Boston University on Thursday.

Mar 31, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (27) warms up before a game against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Levi repeats as Richter winner

On their way to Sparkman Wharf in Tampa for the announcement of the Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey’s top goalie, Devon Levi’s parents got stuck in traffic and were a few minutes late. That left Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe to accept the award, for the second consecutive year, on Levi’s behalf.

Levi, a junior from Quebec, signed a contract with Buffalo at the conclusion of the Huskies season and already has two NHL starts under his belt. That came after a final college campaign where Levi led the nation in saves percentage at .933 and was both the player of the year and goalie of the year in Hockey East.

“It’s outstanding, and I know it’s something that Devon’s very proud of, our team is very proud of it and as a coaching staff we’re really proud of back-to-back Richter Awards for Devon,” Keefe said. “He’s a special player, special kid.”

Levi backstopped 17 wins for the Huskies last season, and was a member of Canada’s 2022 Olympic team.