Michigan heading back to Frozen Four after comeback win over Penn State

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Michigan Wolverines were 1-8-1 this season when trailing after 40 minutes.

The one outlier? A 5-4 win over Penn State back on Jan. 28.

The Wolverines added another comeback win against the Nittany Lions to their resume Sunday night, this time in overtime, 2-1.

The win sends Michigan back to the Frozen Four for a second consecutive season and for the 27th time in program history. The Wolverines will face Quinnipiac — who defeated Ohio State earlier in the day — on April 6 in Tampa.

Despite being held off the board for the first 52 minutes, the Wolverines got a goal from Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fantilli late in the third period and Mackie Samoskevich delivered the knockout blow 52 seconds into overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament averaging an NCAA-leading 4.1 goals per game. The Wolverines were shut out just once through their previous 39 games — a 3-0 loss on Nov. 3.

The opposing goaltender that night? Liam Souliere.

And for a while, it looked like Souliere was on his way to another Sunday night.

In a tournament that’s been defined by offense, it was the goaltenders who stole the show. Michigan’s Erik Portillo turned aside 31 of the 32 shots fired his way and Souliere made 41 saves in the loss.

Souliere was especially good early and stymied a Michigan offense that found the back of the net 11 times in its previous outing. Michigan’s explosive offense fired five shots Souliere’s way on its first power play alone.

Besides an Ethan Edwards shot off the post — which was reviewed but ruled no goal late in the first period — nothing found its way past Souliere in the opening 20 minutes.

Take a breath. A fast paced first period has come to a scoreless end from a sold out PPL Center. pic.twitter.com/mMgCy4xKvv — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) March 26, 2023

Michigan got another golden opportunity late in the second as Tyler Gratton was whistled for goalie interference. However, the Nittany Lions were up to the task once again.

Minutes later, the Nittany Lions got a power-play chance of their own and cashed in. MacEachern netted his 12th of the season, putting a rebound past Portillo.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacEachern’s goal drew a roar from a sold-out PPL Center crowd, which was electric throughout the contest.

There was no doubt the intensity would be turned up a notch Sunday night, especially considering what was on the line. Michigan and Penn State met four times in the regular season, the last one coming at the end of January.

Both sides registered 14 shots in a back-and-forth first period, along with setting the tone physically. That physicality continued throughout the night, from big hits to pushing and shoving after the whistles.

Especially in the third period.

Christian Sarlo was called for kneeing 4:52 into the period, a penalty which the Nittany Lions were able to kill off. Later, Carter Schade was whistled for holding with 8:54 left.

Penn State’s penalty kill unit was perfect to start the night until Fantilli broke through with 7:52 left. The freshman phenom netted his team-leading 29th goal of the season, tucking home a loose puck for a power-play marker.

Adam Fantilli with his 29th goal of the season from Rutger McGroarty and Mackie Samoskevich. WE ARE tied. pic.twitter.com/RSYpgWbIX5 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2023

The next goal came off a Wolverine stick too thanks to Samoskevich, sending Michigan to Tampa.

Michigan, which entered the tournament as the No. 3 overall seed, will be searching for its 10th national championship in program history and its first since 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Nittany Lions, Penn State finishes the season 22-16-1. Despite going 4-10-1 in the second half and not playing since March 5, the Nittany Lions put together an impressive showing this weekend in Allentown.

Penn Stated scored eight goals on Friday before going toe-to-toe with the Wolverines Sunday night.

However, it’s Michigan that’ll play on.

MICHIGAN 2, PENN STATE 1

Michigan 0-0-1-1 – 2

Penn State 0-1-0-0 – 1

First Period

No score

Second Period

PSU: Connor MacEachern (Christian Berger, Paul DeNaples), 18:58, PP

Third Period

MICH: Adam Fantilli (Rutger McGroarty, Mackie Samoskevich), 12:08, PP

Overtime

MICH: Samoskevich (Dylan Duke, Seamus Casey), 0:52

ADVERTISEMENT

SOG – Michigan 14-11-16-2 – 43, Penn State 14-8-10-0 – 32.

Saves – Erik Portillo, Michigan, 31; Liam Souliere, Penn State, 41.

Power plays – Michigan 1-4, Penn State 1-1. Penalties – Michigan 1-2, Penn State 4-8.