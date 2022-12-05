Winning streak continues for Augsburg Auggies – St. Olaf Oles' run was broken

One great run was extended and another ended as the Augsburg Auggies hosted the St. Olaf Oles. St. Olaf won the game and has six straight wins, while Augsburg lost for the first time after taking points in six games in a row. The game finished 6-5.

Augsburg's Jarod Blackowiak scored the game-winning goal.

The Auggies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Daniel Chladek. Grant Reichenbacher and Erik Palmqvist assisted.

The Oles' Tyler Cooper tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Troy Bowditch and Ashton Altmann .

The Oles took the lead late in the first when Jonathan Panisa scored, assisted by Matthew Pointer .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Oles led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Jarod Blackowiak tied the game 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Gavin Holland and Fritz Belisle.

Connor Kalthoff took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Brendan Darby .

The Auggies tied the score 5-5 with 34 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Austin Dollimer, assisted by Logan Kons and Mason Palmer.

The Auggies took the lead early when Jarod Blackowiak scored again, assisted by Nick Woodward and Daniel Chladek. That left the final score at 6-5.

With this win the Auggies have six straight victories.

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.