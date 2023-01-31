Win for Saint Mary's Cardinals at home against Bethel Royals

The home-team Saint Mary's Cardinals seized a win against the Bethel Royals. The team won 3-2 on Saturday.

Saint Mary's' Callahan Nauss scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Bud Winter . Jack Campion assisted.

Ben Ward scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jarrett Cammarata and Caydon Meyer .

Late, Brady Lindauer scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Luke Posner tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Caydon Meyer and Ben Ward.

The Cardinals took the lead early when Callahan Nauss found the back of the net. That left the final score at 3-2.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to the Saint John's Johnnies on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face St. Scholastica on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.