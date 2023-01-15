Win for Saint John's Johnnies at home against UW-Stevens Point Pointers
The home-team Saint John's Johnnies seized a win against the UW-Stevens Point Pointers. The team won 3-2 on Saturday.
The Johnnies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Peter Tabor. Danny Eckerline and Max Borst assisted.
The Pointers' Mick Heneghan tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Conor Witherspoon and Andrew Poulias.
Spencer Rudrud scored in the second period, assisted by Jackson Sabo.
Jack Johnson increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Nick Michel.
Fletcher Anderson narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Jordan Fader and Nicholas Aromatario.