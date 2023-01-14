UW-Superior Yellowjackets win on the road against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The UW-Superior Yellowjackets won the road game against the Gustavus Golden Gusties 6-3 on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Collin Pederson. Jordan Guiney assisted.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Yellowjackets led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Stanislav Danaev narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the third period, assisted by Mason Hendrickson.

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 6-3 with 48 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from C. J. Walker.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Gusties hosting the Falcons at 7 p.m. CST and the Yellowjackets visiting the Pipers at 5 p.m. CST.