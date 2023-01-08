UW-Stevens Point Pointers got a shut out against Augsburg Auggies

The UW-Stevens Point Pointers picked up a decisive home win against the Augsburg Auggies. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Gonrowski. Cody Moline assisted.

The Pointers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Jake Theis scored.

Nick Gonrowski scored late in the second period, assisted by Wilson Northey.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Andrew Poulias who increased the Pointers' lead, late into the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Pointers will play the Cobbers at 4 p.m. CST, and the Auggies will play the Royals at 7 p.m. CST.