UW-River Falls Falcons win 3-1 on the road against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The UW-River Falls Falcons won on the road on Saturday, handing the Gustavus Golden Gusties a defeat 3-1.

The Gusties took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lucas Jorgenson. Nate Stone and Nick Mountain assisted.

Connor Mcgrath scored late into the second period, assisted by Billy Feczko and Burke Simpson .

The Falcons made it 2-1 with a goal from Owen Belisle .

Noah Ganske increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.