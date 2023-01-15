UW-River Falls Falcons victorious against Gustavus Golden Gusties

The UW-River Falls Falcons defeated the Gustavus Golden Gusties 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lucas Jorgenson. Nate Stone and Nick Mountain assisted.

Connor Mcgrath scored late into the second period, assisted by Billy Feczko and Burke Simpson .

Late, Owen Belisle scored a goal, assisted by Connor Mcgrath, making the score 2-1.

Noah Ganske increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.