UW-River Falls Falcons beat Bethel Royals – Smith scores 2

The UW-River Falls Falcons beat the visiting Bethel Royals 5-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Smith . Noah Ganske and Mike Gelatt assisted.

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mike Gelatt late into the first, assisted by Dylan Smith and Noah Roofe.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Falcons led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Royals narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Jarrett Cammarata beat the goalie, assisted by Dylan Giorgio and Adam Bricker .

The Falcons increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.48 remaining of the third after a goal from Billy Feczko .

Coming up:

The Falcons play Gustavus away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Augsburg at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.