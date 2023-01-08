UW-River Falls Falcons beat Bethel Royals – Smith scores 2
The UW-River Falls Falcons beat the visiting Bethel Royals 5-2 on Saturday.
The hosting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dylan Smith . Noah Ganske and Mike Gelatt assisted.
The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mike Gelatt late into the first, assisted by Dylan Smith and Noah Roofe.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Falcons led 4-1 going in to the third period.
The Royals narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Jarrett Cammarata beat the goalie, assisted by Dylan Giorgio and Adam Bricker .
The Falcons increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.48 remaining of the third after a goal from Billy Feczko .
Coming up:
The Falcons play Gustavus away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Royals will face Augsburg at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.