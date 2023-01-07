UW-Eau Claire Blugolds win 3-1 at home against St. Olaf Oles

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won at home on Friday, handing the St. Olaf Oles a defeat 3-1.

The Blugolds took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cade Lemmer. Aaron Swanson and Leo Bacallao assisted.

Dawson Klein scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Kyler Grundy.

Tyler Cooper narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Troy Bowditch and Connor Kalthoff .

Quinn Green increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Connor Szmul and Dawson Klein.

Next games:

The Blugolds host the Saint Mary's Cardinals in the next game on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The same day, the Oles will host the Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. CST.