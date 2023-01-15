UW-Eau Claire Blugolds victorious against St. Scholastica Saints

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds defeated the St. Scholastica Saints 6-3 on Saturday.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Blugolds led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Blugolds.

The Saints narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Arkhip Ledenkov netted one, assisted by Carsen Richels .

The Blugolds increased the lead to 6-3 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kyle Oleksiuk, assisted by Ryan Green.