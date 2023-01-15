UW-Eau Claire Blugolds beat St. Scholastica Saints

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won their road game against the St. Scholastica Saints on Saturday, ending 6-3.

The Blugolds scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Blugolds.

The Saints narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Arkhip Ledenkov found the back of the net, assisted by Carsen Richels .

The Blugolds increased the lead to 6-3 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kyle Oleksiuk, assisted by Ryan Green.