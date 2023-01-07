UW-Eau Claire Blugolds beat St. Olaf Oles

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds won their home game against the St. Olaf Oles on Friday, ending 3-1.

The hosting Blugolds took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cade Lemmer. Aaron Swanson and Leo Bacallao assisted.

Dawson Klein scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Kyler Grundy.

Tyler Cooper narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Troy Bowditch and Connor Kalthoff .

Quinn Green increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Connor Szmul and Dawson Klein.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Blugolds will host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST and the Oles will play against the Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. CST.