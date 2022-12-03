Tyler Braccini and Justin Kelley clinch it for Bethel Royals against Saint John's Johnnies

The Bethel Royals eked out a win against the Saint John's Johnnies on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Justin Kelley . Spencer Kring and Jarrett Cammarata assisted.

Tyler Braccini scored early in the second period, assisted by Spencer Kring and Matt Berezowski .

Peter Tabor narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period, assisted by Max Borst and Lewis Crosby.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Royals hosting the Oles at 7 p.m. CST and the Johnnies visiting the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. CST.