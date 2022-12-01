Trailing in third period – St. Olaf Oles win nevertheless
The road team Marian Sabres held the grip before the third period to lead with 2-1 in the game. The St. Olaf Oles, however, managed to turn the game around and win 3-2.
St. Olaf's Jonathan Panisa scored the game-winning goal.
The Oles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Parker Casey . Jack Boxer and Kelijah McElroy assisted.
The Sabres' Luca Marcellitti tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Anthony Bilka and Ty Mosimann.
The Sabres took the lead in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Jack Sampson, assisted by Jaymes Knee and Jordan Simoneau.
Tyler Cooper tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Matthew Pointer and Troy Bowditch .
The Oles made it 3-2 when Jonathan Panisa scored assisted by Parker Casey and Gunnar Johnson .
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.