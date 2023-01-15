Tough game ends in victory for St. Olaf Oles against Saint Mary's Cardinals
The game between the Saint Mary's Cardinals and the St. Olaf Oles was unpredictable. Home team Saint Mary's held the lead with 2-0 at the beginning of the third period, but St. Olaf turned the course around and finally won with 5-2.
The Cardinals opened strong, early in the game with Nathan Solis scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Thomas Magnavite .
Bud Winter scored midway through the second period, assisted by Gabe Potyk and Callahan Nauss .
Sean Walsh narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Troy Bowditch and Ashton Altmann .
Jonathan Panisa tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Connor Kalthoff .
Matthew Pointer took the lead one minute later, assisted by Kaz Matsuo .
The Oles increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.28 remaining of the third after a goal from Matthew Pointer.
The Oles increased the lead to 5-2 with 33 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Troy Bowditch.
Coming up:
The Cardinals play Bethel away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Oles will face St. Scholastica at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.