Tough game ends in victory for Hamline Pipers against Finlandia Lions

The game between the Finlandia Lions and the Hamline Pipers was unpredictable. Home team Finlandia held the lead with 2-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Hamline turned the course around and finally won with 5-3.

The hosting Lions took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from James ENG . Cooper HOHEISEL assisted.

Nate HOLM scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Phil SCHADER and Nick SOLEMA .

The Pipers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Sam Dabrowski beat the goalie, assisted by Sebast Vaillancourt and Bailey Sommers.

The Pipers tied the score 2-2 early in the third when Ike Taraszewski netted one, assisted by Bronson Adams and Carson Simon.

Cooper HOHEISEL took the lead one minute later, assisted by James ENG.

Carson Simon tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Ryan Brandt and Ike Taraszewski.

Jordon Halverson took the lead late into the third assisted by Brandon Bissett.

The Pipers increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.48 remaining of the third after a goal from Jackson Wille, assisted by Bailey Sommers.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.