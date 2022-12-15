Three points for St. Olaf Oles after third-period win against Bethel Royals

The St. Olaf Oles defeated the home-team Bethel Royals 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third St. Olaf managed to pull out a win.

St. Olaf's Troy Bowditch scored the game-winning goal.

The Oles first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Jonathan Panisa , assisted by Jonathan Young .

Sam Wilhite tied it up 1-1 one minute later, assisted by Braeden Bartoo and Dane Stoyanoff .

The Oles took the lead early when Troy Bowditch found the back of the net, assisted by Ashton Altmann . That left the final score at 2-1.

Next up:

On Friday, the Royals will play the Blue Devils at 6 p.m. CST, and the Oles will play the Blugolds at 7 p.m. CST.