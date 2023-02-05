Strong third period wins it for St. Scholastica Saints against Bethel Royals
A tight game between the home-team Bethel Royals and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Scholastica scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.
A tight game between the home-team Bethel Royals and the visiting St. Scholastica Saints wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Scholastica scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.
The Saints took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Filimon Ledenkov . Danylo Sukhonos assisted.
The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Arkhip Ledenkov late into the first.
The Royals narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Braeden Bartoo , assisted by Dylan Giorgio .
Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.
Tristan Shewchuk took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Jacob Seitz .
The Saints increased the lead to 5-3 with 17 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Carsen Richels .
With this win the Saints have six straight victories.
Next up:
The Royals travel to the Hamline Pipers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Saint Mary's at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.