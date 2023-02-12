Strong third period wins it for Augsburg Auggies against Hamline Pipers

A tight game between the home-team Augsburg Auggies and the visiting Hamline Pipers wasn't settled until the third period, when Augsburg scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The Pipers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Carson Simon. Jackson Wille and Brandon Bissett assisted.

Jarod Blackowiak scored early into the second period, assisted by Vincent Weis and Austin Dollimer.

The Auggies took the lead, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Jarod Blackowiak found the back of the net again, assisted by Gavin Holland and Fritz Belisle.

The Auggies increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Daniel Chladek netted one, assisted by Peyton Hanson.

Erik Palmqvist increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third, assisted by Daniel Chladek and Logan Kons.

Carson Simon narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later.

The Auggies have now won five games in a row.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Auggies hosting St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. CST, and the Pipers hosting Bethel.